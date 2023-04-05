Comedians Sarah Stupar, Brittany Lyseng and Jarrett Campbell are taking the Bighorn Comedy Tour on the road. Bighorn Comedy is partnering with Wildsight to raise money for Bighorn Sheep conservation in the region.

Airborne for the bighorns: Comedy tour hits region to support beleaguered sheep herd

Radium’s iconic Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep herd is in danger, and comedian Sarah Stupar has created a way for you to help.

Bighorn Comedy is partnering with Wildsight to raise money for Bighorn Sheep conservation, with the Bighorn Comedy Tour. From April 21-23, top comics will be touring the East Kootenay raising awareness and funds to help save the Bighorns, who have unfortunately suffered large losses due to road fatalities since the pandemic.

Cranbrook’s own Sarah Stupar makes her return to the Key City stage, hosting this dynamite comedy show featuring an all star lineup. The tour will also be visiting Golden and Invermere, at the Golden Civic Centre and Columbia Valley Centre. In addition to Stupar, the tour will feature nationally touring headliners Jarrett Campbell and Brittany Lyseng.

• Sarah Stupar worked as a flag person in the East Kootenay, including on the Radium traffic circle project, where she greatly enjoyed the antics of the Bighorns.

Jarrett Campbell, from Maxwell County, Ontario, and was nominated for Comedy Album of the Year at the 2020 Junos. is a small town Canadian boy, on his way to the top. He’s so small town that he is actually from a county with no real towns at all.

• Brittany Lyseng’s comedy career began after 12 years as a tradesman, with the desire to lift less and laugh more. She has been seen on CTV, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and made appearances on CBC ’s The Debaters. This Alberta girl has some great jokes about drinking at the Legion and construction group chats.

The tour is produced by Kootenay Comedy Festival and ECL Productions, in Association with Wildsight

Three businesses from Cranbrook have also come on board to help sponsor the tour, including the Mount Baker Hotel in Cranbrook, Cranbrook Hyundai, Naked Yeti Skin Studio and Avex Auto Detailing.

Wildsight, the beneficiary of any funds raised, has been active in large-scale conservation, sustainable community initiatives and environmental education since 187. The organization works locally, regionally and globally, focused on advocating for and protecting Canada’s Columbia and Rocky Mountain regions. Three of its six autonomous branches are collaborating on this exciting event: Invermere, Golden and Kimberley/Cranbrook.

