FILE - Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

FILE - Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series ‘Cracker’

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

RELATED: Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

RELATED: JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Movies and TV

Previous story
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Next story
‘Misery:’ Writing your way out of the madness

Just Posted

Jeff Cooper and Tracy McGuire are Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes in Cranbrook Community Theatre’s production of “Misery,” now playing at the Studio Stage Door. Patrick Baranowski also appears in the Trevor Lundy directed, Michelle McCue produced play. Barry Coulter photo
‘Misery:’ Writing your way out of the madness

Medical responders at work in a mechanics shop during a battle. Photo courtesy Tracey Parnell. Medical responders at work in a mechanics shop during a battle. Photo courtesy Tracey Parnell.
Cranbrook doctor raising money for medical equipment on Ukrainian front lines

10 new publicly funded treatment beds were announced out at Recovery Ranch on Thursday (Oct. 13). Trevor Crawley photo
Province expands mental health, substance use supports in Cranbrook

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)
Man accused of impersonating doctor in Trail dies a week later by electrocution