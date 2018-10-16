A new symphonic season kicks off on Saturday

The Symphony of the Kootenays commences their new season with Canadian Guitar Quartet

Saturday, October 20 marks the beginning of a brand new season of the Symphony of the Kootenays.

At 7:30 p.m. at newly renovated Key City Theatre, catch the first show of the season featuring the enigmatic and talented sounds of the Canadian Guitar Quartet.

The Canadian Guitar Quartet was formed in 1999 and has since toured North and South America extensively. They have also been broadcast on CBC and Radio-Canada, as well as numerous television performances.

The program includes Concerto Tradicionuevo by Patrick Roux, La Madeleine du Saint-Laurent, a medley of Canadian folk themes, Mappa Mundi by Christine Donkin, Postcards from the Sky by Mozetich and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Violin and Cello in B-flat.

“We closed last year with a piano concerto which was about the most exciting piece I’ve ever heard played here by our symphony,” said SOTK president Michael Grossman.

“And now we want to keep that energy going, because these guys, the Canadian Guitar Quartet are on all accounts a fantastic group of musicians. And we’re bringing in the best of our best — just to have our concert master and our principle cellist doing a Vivaldi concerto should be magnificent.”

This season, the SOTK are also hosting free guitar workshops — something brand new for them. These will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday and feature members of the Guitar Quartet.

“The directors have seen a need to connect more with the community and want to somehow draw in the community without always reaching out for money, so it’s giving back to the community,” said Grossman.

There will also be the free rehearsal as usual, but these workshops will also give a chance to guitarists young and old to move forward with their love of their instruments, so bring your guitar and be ready to learn.

The rehearsal takes place between 12 and 1:30 pm.

If the workshops are a success they plan to conduct them again at their next show at Christmas with the Sultans of String.

Grossman said that the symphony wants to build off their successes from last year and continue to develop the symphony’s presence in the psyche of the citizens of Cranbrook.

“I’m always amazed when I meet somebody who says ‘there’s a symphony?’ They don’t know, and that is shocking and we’d like to change that as much as possible.”

SOTK has partnered with three restaurants, Soulfood, Allegra and The Heidout — show your ticket and get 10 per cent off dinner.

Lastly, they are still in need of three billets. If you are able to provide a house for a musician for the weekend, contact Lorraine Butler at 250-489-2609 or email admin@sotk.ca