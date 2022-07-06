‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ coming to Cranbrook, Vernon this November

For The Townsman

Juno Award winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are hitting the road again to bring back their successful concert series, A Celtic Family Christmas.

The unique show was sold out before the pandemic began and will see the duo perform with their incredibly talented children playing Celtic and holiday favourites that are fun for the entire family this November.

“Christmas is where the whole concept started, and we are very excited to be travelling as a family again” said Leahy. “Its a perfect time to travel with the children and bring light and happiness to families and fans across the country.”

The show will be touring to venues across Canada, including Cranbrook and Vernon.

With a lineup of familiar Christmas songs intermingled with classic Celtic songs sure to warm your heart, A Celtic Family Christmas brings you in the door, and welcomes you in as part of the family.

The accomplished duo has toured extensively over the years both together and separately, selling out venues across the continent.

To fans of fiddle music, Natalie MacMaster needs no introduction. The Order of Canada recipient has released 11 albums, won two Juno Awards, 11 East Coast Music Awards and is a Grammy Award nominee. She has collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma, Jesse Cook, Allison Kraus, Johnny Reid and many many more.

Donnell Leahy is a three-time Juno Award winner, with internationally acclaimed music/dance group Leahy. He is widely recognized as one of the best Celtic fiddlers in the world and is widely known for his high energy playing style.

A Celtic Family Christmas stops in Cranbrook on November 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Key city theatre. Tickets are available now at the Key City box office, or by calling, 250-426-7006, or you can get your tickets online at keycitytheatre.com.

The show will move to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on November 16th before heading west for a multitude of Coastal and Island dates. Tickets for the Vernon show can be purchased right now by phone at 250-549-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca.

A Celtic Family Xmas is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection.