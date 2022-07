“9 To 5: The Musical” resumes its run at the Key City Theatre July 14, & 15 at 7:30 pm. (Barry Coulter photos)

“9 To 5: The Musical” is back at the Key City Theatre for a summer run, reprised from its opening earlier this winter past.

Directed by Brenda Burley, this top-tapping smash hit features a strong cast of local actors, including Amy Penney, Amanda Casey, Jelena Jensen, Brenda Tyson, Patrick Baranowski, Matt Van Boeyen, Bob McCue, Emily Bohmer, Blaise Edmondstone, and more.

