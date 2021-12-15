‘9 to 5’ helps relaunch the performing arts

Musical kicks off the new year at Key City Theatre, runs in January

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore

Musical kicks off the new year at Key City Theatre, runs in January