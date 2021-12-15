Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore

‘9 to 5’ helps relaunch the performing arts

Musical kicks off the new year at Key City Theatre, runs in January

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore

Musical kicks off the new year at Key City Theatre, runs in January

Previous story
littlejazz Orchestra putting the swing into that Christmas thing

Just Posted

Steve Zsillei (left) and Mike Adams, receiving the Turkey Platter as the top fundraiser from the Turkey Drive team of volunteers. Trevor Crawley photo.
Annual Turkey Drive campaign raises $85,000

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore
‘9 to 5’ helps relaunch the performing arts

The rock cut site, 4.5km east of Elko on Hwy. 3 where rock blasting and removal will take place on Dec. 16 2021. (Image courtesy of Google Street View)
2-hour Hwy. 3 closure near Elko moved to Dec. 16

Andrew Patterson and Kim Kennedy at Dash Eatery, on 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook. Barry Coulter photo
A new restaurant has opened up into downtown Cranbrook’s evolving food, beverage and dining scene