The 7th Siding Festival of Film returns for a fourth year. (Pixabay)

7th Siding Festival of Film returns to Creston’s Tivoli Theatre

The 4th annual festival features 41 films from around the world

Submitted by Tanna Patterson (Kootenay Film Society)

Do you like movies?

How about an entire weekend of wildly different, artfully produced works with rural themes from around the world?

On Nov. 18,19, and 20, the 7th Siding Festival of Film returns to Creston’s Tivoli Theatre for a fourth year, featuring 41 juried films selected from filmmakers representing 19 different countries. The festival is sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust.

Locally, Dan Caverly’s film, Susap: Keeper of the Knowledge, illustrating the life of respected Ktunaxa elder, Robert Louie, will be screened Saturday night. Sarah Kapoor will be presenting her latest work in progress, called The Dear Me Project. And Lynne Karey-McKenna will present Lynne’s Super8 Film.

Short films Intersextion by Richard Reeves and Life’s Ups and Downs Marty Agabob will be shown for the first time, as well as Sun Pipes for the Dreamers based on a book by Gary Deatheage.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per show or $30 for a weekend pass.

For more information and to view trailers, visit the website kootenayfilmsociety.com or Kootenay Film Society on Facebook or Instagram.

The 7th Siding Festival of Film is coming Nov. 18 - 20. (Submitted)

