10-year-old Island girl makes Colourful arrival on international songwriting stage

Evangeline Durupt recently named a top 10 finalist in European SAYS songrwiting competition

10-year-old Evangeline Durupt of Comox. Photo by Crystal Chowdhury - Crystal Clear Photography

A songwriter from B.C. has made her way to the international stage as a finalist in an international songwriting competition, and she’s only 10 years old.

Comox Valley resident Evangeline Durupt was recently selected as a top 10 finalist in the international (age eight to 13) category in the Song Academy Young Songwriters competition for her song Colourful.

“I found out about a week or two ago,” said Durupt from her home. “I’m really excited and really proud of myself.”

Durupt, who explained the song is about spending time at her family’s cabin, the old-growth trees that surround the area and spending time with her best friend at the nearby lake has been singing and writing poems since she was four years old.

Song Academy · SAYS21 Finalists 8-12 years old International category

With her family’s help, she learned about the SAYS competition from her ukulele teacher Tracy Lynn, who encouraged Durupt to start a YouTube channel and register with SOCAN.

In addition to the ukulele, Durupt also plays piano and bass and particularly enjoys listening and singing to pop music.

There were more than 1,000 entries from young songwriters in Durupt’s category in the SAYS competition from across the world – both from experienced and new songwriters. Judges evaluated the songs on originality, lyrics, melody, composition, chords/instrumental and hit-making potential.

Founded in London, the SAYS competition will announce the top three finalists of all the different categories on June 1, with the winner announced on June 16. At the end of November, the organization is creating a showcase in London.

“If COVID gets better, I’d love to go,” noted Durupt. “I feel pretty good singing in front of other people. My music teacher allowed me to sing a solo in front my of classmates (recently).”

Her goal to be a pop musician, with her inspiration coming from one of her favourite artists, Taylor Swift.

For more information or to listen to other finalists, visit soundcloud.com/song_academy/sets


Most Read