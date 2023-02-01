Entertainment

The Cranbrook Arts Team: Shyre, Mo and Kristin.

Cranbrook Arts moves ahead into February

The first two weeks of January saw lots of hard work as…

This cover image released by Crown/Penguin Random House shows "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama. Obama's recent celebrity-filled book tour will soon become a podcast. Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast" on March 7. (Crown/PRH via AP)

Michelle Obama launching podcast based on ‘Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast. Audible announced…

Benjamin Phillips as Algernon, in rehearsal for CCT’s “Time Importance Of Being Earnest.” Photo submitted

Wilde Days of February: CCT presents The Importance Of Being Earnest

The Wilde Days of February in Cranbrook are about to begin. Cranbrook…

FILE - Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the UK and continental Europe, in a statement issued on early Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Off the rails permanently? Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 tour dates, cites injury

‘Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way’

FILE - Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the UK and continental Europe, in a statement issued on early Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Beyonce announces much anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyonce is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a…

FILE - Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
This Sept. 22, 2015 image released by CBS Media Ventures shows Oprah Winfrey, left, and Dr. Phil McGraw on the set of the “Dr. Phil.” McGraw says he’ll stop making new episodes of his daytime TV show after 21 years this spring. The Texas psychologist emerged from Oprah Winfrey’s TV tree, spinning off his frequent appearances there to start his own show in 2002. (Robert Voets/CBS Media Ventures via AP)

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

Host McGraw says he wants to focus on prime-time programming

This Sept. 22, 2015 image released by CBS Media Ventures shows Oprah Winfrey, left, and Dr. Phil McGraw on the set of the “Dr. Phil.” McGraw says he’ll stop making new episodes of his daytime TV show after 21 years this spring. The Texas psychologist emerged from Oprah Winfrey’s TV tree, spinning off his frequent appearances there to start his own show in 2002. (Robert Voets/CBS Media Ventures via AP)
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen perform a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees

14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction this year

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen perform a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Prosecutors announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 they are charging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Manslaughter charge formally laid against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

Charge alleges Baldwin, weapons supervisor, deviated repeatedly from known safety standards

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Prosecutors announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 they are charging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
This image released by Momentum Pictures shows Andrea Riseborough in a scene from “To Leslie.” (Momentum Pictures via AP)

Why everyone is debating Andrea Riseborough’s best actress Oscar nod

Nomination for performance in scant-seen indie drama has Hollywood talking

This image released by Momentum Pictures shows Andrea Riseborough in a scene from “To Leslie.” (Momentum Pictures via AP)
The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP

Toronto pop star the Weeknd tops Juno Awards nominations with six nods

Newcomer Tate McRae and rebounding ’00s pop-punk favourite Avril Lavigne also front-and-centre

The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP
Lunasa at the Key City Theatre, Feb. 16.

Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts . • Feb. 22…

Lunasa at the Key City Theatre, Feb. 16.
FILE - Actors Cindy Williams, left, and Penny Marshall, stars of the ABC-TV comedy series “Laverne and Shirley,” make an impression in cement after the taping of their show in Los Angeles, on Nov. 14, 1979. Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles at age 75, after a brief illness, her family said Monday, Jan. 30. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Williams best known for playing Shirley on the popular “Happy Days” spinoff that ran from 1976 to 1983

FILE - Actors Cindy Williams, left, and Penny Marshall, stars of the ABC-TV comedy series “Laverne and Shirley,” make an impression in cement after the taping of their show in Los Angeles, on Nov. 14, 1979. Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles at age 75, after a brief illness, her family said Monday, Jan. 30. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)
Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP
Jaafar Jackson appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987. Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar, will play the King of Pop in a planned biopic to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. (AP Photo)

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Jafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother

Jaafar Jackson appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987. Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar, will play the King of Pop in a planned biopic to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. (AP Photo)
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” speaks at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Former Daily Show host back for third time at the music awards bash, which happens Sunday

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” speaks at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Actress and teacher Viola Leger receives the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for Theatre shakes hands with Governor General David Johnston during a ceremony of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, May 31, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Actress and former senator Viola Léger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92

Léger was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1989

Actress and teacher Viola Leger receives the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for Theatre shakes hands with Governor General David Johnston during a ceremony of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, May 31, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Jason Segel, rear, co-creator/co-writer/executive producer/cast member in “Shrinking,” embraces cast member Harrison Ford at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’

Cast of new comedy about grief and therapists delighted to be working with veteran star

Jason Segel, rear, co-creator/co-writer/executive producer/cast member in “Shrinking,” embraces cast member Harrison Ford at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
This combination of photos shows promotional art for “Pamela: A Love Story,” premiering Jan. 31, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” premiering Feb. 1, (Netflix/Netflix/Disney+/Netflix via AP)

New this week: Shania, ‘Princess Power’ and Pamela Anderson

A sampling of what is being freshly offered this week in the world of entertainment

This combination of photos shows promotional art for “Pamela: A Love Story,” premiering Jan. 31, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” premiering Feb. 1, (Netflix/Netflix/Disney+/Netflix via AP)
Danny Davis Guitars are displayed in Huntsville, Ala. A groundswell of support for the Vancouver Folk Music Festival has its board of directors rethinking plans to cancel this year’s event and dissolve the society.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Huntsville Times, Matt Wake

Chorus of support has Vancouver folk fest board reviewing cancellation, letter says

Board has paused a motion to dissolve the society and looking at options to continue

Danny Davis Guitars are displayed in Huntsville, Ala. A groundswell of support for the Vancouver Folk Music Festival has its board of directors rethinking plans to cancel this year’s event and dissolve the society.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Huntsville Times, Matt Wake
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Shania Twain says she feels ‘time crunch’ to record more albums while she has a voice

Twain hopes to get into a studio soon because she’s written ‘so many songs’

Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP