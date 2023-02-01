Entertainment

- Search
Off the rails permanently? Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 tour dates, cites injury
‘Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way’
Beyonce announces much anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour
Beyonce is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a…
‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years
Host McGraw says he wants to focus on prime-time programming
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction this year
Manslaughter charge formally laid against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Charge alleges Baldwin, weapons supervisor, deviated repeatedly from known safety standards
Why everyone is debating Andrea Riseborough’s best actress Oscar nod
Nomination for performance in scant-seen indie drama has Hollywood talking
Toronto pop star the Weeknd tops Juno Awards nominations with six nods
Newcomer Tate McRae and rebounding ’00s pop-punk favourite Avril Lavigne also front-and-centre
Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues
Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts . • Feb. 22…
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Williams best known for playing Shirley on the popular “Happy Days” spinoff that ran from 1976 to 1983
Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced
Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place
Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Jafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
Former Daily Show host back for third time at the music awards bash, which happens Sunday
Actress and former senator Viola Léger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Léger was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1989
Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’
Cast of new comedy about grief and therapists delighted to be working with veteran star
New this week: Shania, ‘Princess Power’ and Pamela Anderson
A sampling of what is being freshly offered this week in the world of entertainment
Chorus of support has Vancouver folk fest board reviewing cancellation, letter says
Board has paused a motion to dissolve the society and looking at options to continue
Shania Twain says she feels ‘time crunch’ to record more albums while she has a voice
Twain hopes to get into a studio soon because she’s written ‘so many songs’