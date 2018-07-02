Youth recognized with Citizenship Awards at Canada Day

An annual Cranbrook tradition is the presentation of the Canada Day Citizenship Awards to deserving youth, and on Sunday, July 1, at the Rotary Park Canada Day celebrations, Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt handed out the awards to nine students — three from Laurie Middle School, three from Parkland and three from Mount Baker Secondary.

The students so honoured have, through their efforts, made Cranbrook and their schools better places.

This year’s recipients are Jaden Reeves, Marina Palmer and Sally Ruoss from Parkland Middle School; Makayla Gallina, Chris Cawdell and Noah Smith from Laurie Middle School; and Karen Feng, Katie Feng and Will Farnell from Mount Baker Secondary School.

Cranbrook’s Canada Day was exceptionally well-attended, featuring lots of live music, bouncing castles for the kids, and food and vendors’ booths galore.

And so we move into the long hot summer (we’re hoping) of 2018.