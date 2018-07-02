Youth recognized with Citizenship Awards at Canada Day

An annual Cranbrook tradition is the presentation of the Canada Day Citizenship Awards to deserving youth, and on Sunday, July 1, at the Rotary Park Canada Day celebrations, Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt handed out the awards to nine students — three from Laurie Middle School, three from Parkland and three from Mount Baker Secondary.

The students so honoured have, through their efforts, made Cranbrook and their schools better places.

This year’s recipients are Jaden Reeves, Marina Palmer and Sally Ruoss from Parkland Middle School; Makayla Gallina, Chris Cawdell and Noah Smith from Laurie Middle School; and Karen Feng, Katie Feng and Will Farnell from Mount Baker Secondary School.

Cranbrook’s Canada Day was exceptionally well-attended, featuring lots of live music, bouncing castles for the kids, and food and vendors’ booths galore.

And so we move into the long hot summer (we’re hoping) of 2018.

Previous story
Weed Warrior: “I hear that Gumweed comin’”
Next story
The Graduates of 2018: Part I

Just Posted

Youth recognized with Citizenship Awards at Canada Day

An annual Cranbrook tradition is the presentation of the Canada Day Citizenship… Continue reading

Canadians cautioned to watch out for giant hogweed, an extremly harmful plant

The plant has been discovered in the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario and BC

Jumbo court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision from former cabinet minister

Minor injuries reported after car rear-ended on Friday

A two vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries on Friday, according to… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

The Graduates of 2018: Part I

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part II

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Summer storm causes havoc in Kootenays

Up to 45,000 affected by wind, rain and lightning in Nakusp region

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting

Suspect, 18, arrested and remains in police custody

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Most Read