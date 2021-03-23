Youth ages 12 to 24 can register for the Youth Innovation Showcase before April 15, then upload a 45-second pitch video, a one-page summary of their innovation and any applicable photos.

Youth ages 12 to 24 can register for the Youth Innovation Showcase before April 15, then upload a 45-second pitch video, a one-page summary of their innovation and any applicable photos.

Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon

Annual competition gives young people a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes

After a year that has inspired so much innovation, young people who have been working on projects and solutions now have a chance to showcase those innovations, connect with industry experts and win one of three $5,000 prizes at the third annual Youth Innovation Showcase.

“What drives us is a desire to show young people how broad the world of technology is and that their skills and ideas are needed,” says Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of the Science Fair Foundation of BC. “The Youth Innovation Showcase gives them an avenue to showcase their innovations virtually and to network with some of the top players in the tech world.”

The showcase, run by the Science Fair Foundation BC, is now in its third year. Youth ages 12 to 24 are invited to register before April 15, 2021. Once participants have registered, they will be asked to upload a 45-second pitch video, a one-page summary of their innovation and any applicable photos.

Finalists will attend a live awards show on June 10, 2021, where they will receive feedback from judges, and the winner(s) of each age category will be presented with $5,000.

The third annual Youth Innovation Showcase lets participants showcase their innovations, connect with industry experts and vie for one of three $5,000 prizes.

The third annual Youth Innovation Showcase lets participants showcase their innovations, connect with industry experts and vie for one of three $5,000 prizes.

Previous winners hailed from across British Columbia, including Cranbrook, Vancouver and Surrey. Last year’s winning innovations included 3D-printed medical devices and diagnostic tools targeting degenerative diseases.

YIS was recently selected to receive grant funding from the RBC Foundation in support of the RBC Future Launch. Hae Young Kim, the Community Manager First Avenue Market for RBC Royal Bank of Canada, will be presenting a virtual cheque for $15,000 to the SFFBC’s Executive Director Madeleine Guenette, as a part of a virtual youth science communication workshop taking place 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

“Empowering young people to stay future-ready starts with coming together – to share stories, advice, ideas and to learn from each other,” says Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. “In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting has become impossible, while the need to connect has become even greater.”

In addition to its regional competitions and fairs, SFFBC’s other programs include a new podcast called Let’s Innovate! and Sweatin’ for Science.

EducationScience

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticible drop in daily case counts

Ryan Donald, the head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks, demonstrates a drill during an on-ice session at the Memorial Arena during training camp last fall. Trevor Crawley photo.
BCHL schedule is out, Bucks to play 20 games

BCHL clubs will play 160 games over a five-week span in pod cities across the province

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
‘Climate change is real,’ says Conservative Kootenay-Columbia MP

Rob Morrison responds to criticism of membership vote removing climate change from policy resolution

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

Evan Berry, the City’s Energy Conservationist sits behind the wheel of the City’s first electric vehicle which replaces a 90’s model full-size pickup truck for Public Works. Photo: City of Cranbrook.
City adds first electric vehicle to municipal fleet

The City of Cranbrook has added its very first electric vehicle (EV)… Continue reading

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read