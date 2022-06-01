Youth ambassador candidates showcase public speaking talents

Cakes and cupcakes auctioned off at annual dessert fundraiser for the Sweethearts program

Sam Steele Sweetheart youth ambassador candidates put their public speaking skills to the test, while also fundraising their confectionery creations during the program’s annual dessert fundraiser on Monday night at the Heritage Inn.

Family and friends came out to support the five candidates as they delivered prepared speeches which were adjudicated by Toastmasters judges, while also making impromptu presentations based off a randomly chosen topic.

Even some of the judges and program volunteers were “randomly” chosen to deliver an impromptu speech of their own.

For prepared speeches, each candidate had pre-selected their own topics on subjects that included personal authenticity, personal passions, future goals and drams, and childhood experiences.

While the prepared speeches were formally adjudicated, the results won’t be made known until the Sam Steele Pageant, during Sam Steele Days.

Following the speeches, each candidate showed off their own cakes made specially for the dessert auction, which were wheeled around the ballroom on display before the raucous bidding rounds began.

All money raised goes right back into the Sweethearts youth ambassador program.

The five candidates in this year’s program, along with corresponding sponsors, include:

Jaylyn Spyksma – Sunrise Rotary Club

Halle French – Colombo Lodge

Belle Alaric – 107.5 2Day FM

Alyssa Davis – Lions Club

Jolene Julian-Hirn – Rotary Club of Cranbrook