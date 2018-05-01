Youth ambassador candidates introduced

Over 200 people attended the Youth Ambassador Ball Saturday evening in Cranbrook as the 2018 Sweetheart of Sam Steele candidates were formally introduced

Over 200 people attended the Youth Ambassador Ball Saturday evening in Cranbrook as the 2018 Sweetheart of Sam Steele candidates were formally introduced. The 2018 Youth Ambassador Pageant will be held on June 15 at the Key City Theatre. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 7, at the Key City Theatre.

Back Row, left to right: Taelynn Austin (sponsored by The Drive/B104); 2017 Princess of Sam Steele Jasmine Beaulac; 2017 Sweetheart of Sam Steele Abbey McWhirter; Isabella Fiorentino (sponsored by the Cristoforo Colombo Lodge). Front Row, left to right: Brooke Schmidt (sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Fraternal Order of Eagles); Emma McGee (sponsored by the Kin Club of Cranbrook); Emma Jensen (sponsored by the Cranbrook Lions Club); Lauren Gramm (sponsored by the Cranbrook Rotary Club); Brooke Wheeldon (sponsored by Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary). (Stephanie Moore Photography)