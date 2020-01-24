Left to right: Cranbrook City Councillor Mike Peabody City of Cranbrook , Peter Schalk CCT President, Jennifer Dunkerson Heritage Planner Columbia Basin Region Heritage BC, Mark Salvador Manager Sandor Rental Equipment Ltd., and Brian Astaforoff BriKat Contracting Services. In the background: The historic Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook. Photo submitted

You’re never too old to be Green

Cranbrook Community Theatre made boosting the green footprint of the Studio/Stage Door a priority in 2019.

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s (CCT) Board of Directors made boosting the green footprint of the Studio/Stage Door a priority in 2019.

Together with financial assistance from their partners; Heritage BC, the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT), BC Hydro, Community Foundations of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) and the City of Cranbrook, significant upgrades have enabled the 111-year-old heritage venue to be viable for many decades to come.

The building’s new shade of ‘green’ is a great example of what can be done.

The most recent energy efficient accomplishments began with secured grant funding through Heritage BC’s Built Heritage program supported by the Columbia Basin Trust. The investment paid for added insulation and ventilation in the roof as well as repairs to soffit that was critically damaged by past winter ice buildup.

To keep the project feasible Sandor Rental Equipment Ltd. generously reduced the cost of a Genie Boom rental and Cranbrook City Council voted to help fund structural repairs to the roof of the building.

This phase of the Studio/Stage Door upgrades was completed in December 2019 just in time for Old Man Winter’s arrival.

Acting Mayor, Mike Peabody, offered this acknowledgement:

“The City is very pleased to have approved funding for the Studio/Stage Door improvements to the roof structure.

“Through collaboration between the City, Cranbrook Community Theatre and the financial contribution from Heritage BC, the Studio/Stage Door’s green footprint has been significantly improved.

“The City appreciates the Cranbrook Community Theatre for their commitment to the Studio/Stage Door and the excellent entertainment provided to the citizens of Cranbrook and area.”

In summer of 2019, the Stage Door lobby and concession received new windows and insulation in the walls through the CBT’s Arts, Culture and Venues program. By August, the entire building was also retrofitted with LED lighting thanks to BC Hydro and Community Foundations of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR), which has resulted in an annual estimated savings of 13,000 kilowatt hours (or $1500).

All renovations and retrofits were done with excellence by local contractors: Munter Design and Build, Big Horn Electrical, Columbia Electrical, BriKat Contracting Services and High “R” Expectations.

In 2019 Cranbrook Community Theatre Society members and partners have invested close to $190,000 into the building for a total of almost one million dollars since they became stewards of the heritage property in 1974.

