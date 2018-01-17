A mass yoga event at Baker Park this past summer, held on the International Day of Yoga. Barry Coulter file.

Women’s Centre hosts yoga than fundraiser

Paul Rodgers

The Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre will be hosting a unique fundraising event on Saturday January 27. For a $15 minimum donation, you can take part in their “Yogathon Fundraiser,” which goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the gym at College of the Rockies.

According to Women’s Centre Coordinator Denise Stewart, the event is the only one of its kind and the proceeds generated will go towards their stop the violence programs, which aim to end domestic violence.

“The Women’s Centre is always looking for community support because we’re not government funded,” Stewart explained. “We get a gaming grant and that’s all the funding we get. Everything else we write grants, and if we don’t get them, we don’t get them.”

The event, which they hope becomes an annual affair, is geared towards both seasoned yogis and amateurs alike, and for roughly the cost of a drop-in yoga class, people from all age groups can come in and enjoy as many yoga classes they want, from a variety of different instructors and disciplines.

There will be instructors from four yoga studios around Cranbrook, including Chelsea Eisses and Rhonda Loggains from The Inner Roar Yoga and Wellness, Krista Birch from Glow Yoga and Wellness, Tanya Nadeau from Yoga I am That and Chelsea Gibson from Meadowsweet Yoga and Wellness.

The Women’s Centre has been in the community for over 35 years and annually serve around 1,500 to 2,000 women, providing a limitless range of services.

“Any issue, it doesn’t have to be specific, we’re kind of open to anything,” Stewart said. “Women from all ages from youth to seniors.”

