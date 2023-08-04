Wildsight’s Go Wild! program takes East Kootenay teens to Height of the Rockies

Wildsight took a group of teens to Go Wild! Elemental Journeys photoa

This summer 13 East Kootenay teens had the opportunity to Go Wild! with Wildsight in Height of the Rockies Provincial Park.

Accompanied by guides Dave Quinn and Leah Evans, and assistant guide Andrea Fox, the group, ages 14 to 18, unplugged and connected with nature.

“We always hope that through Go Wild!, we help participants begin a lifelong relationship with wilderness, and appreciation for all that wild nature does for us, and that they can lean on that in tough times and good times in their future,” Quinn said. “We also hope that they become future stewards of these wild places.”

For six days the students developed wilderness skills, pushed themselves to new limits and experienced the backcountry in safe but engaging manner.

“I expanded my wilderness knowledge mapping abilities, communication skills and my use of previous knowledge,” said Makayla. “I had a really awesome time!”

Was it easy? No.

“The first day was terrible,” said Nico. “But it pushed me to new limits I didn’t know I had.”

Wildsight thanks the province of BC and individual donors for making the program possible.

