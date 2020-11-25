Wildsight to present webinar on Inland Temperate Rainforest

Join Wildsight next Tuesday, December 1, 2020 for a free webinar on the Inland Temperate Rainforest.

The world’s largest remaining inland temperate rainforest spans from the US, through much of the Kootenays and north to the Yellowhead Highway. Home to critically endangered mountain caribou, rare lichens, towering cedars and humble slugs, these snow filled forests hold mysteries still unknown and still undocumented.

The webinar will be presented by David Moskowitz, a renowned photographer, write and wildlife tracker.

Moskowitz has trudged, trekked and traversed this rainforest over the past five years to uncover its secrets and share its depths. The message he wants to spread is there’s still an opportunity to preserve what is truly a unique ecosystem here. It’s not too late. Yet.

Moskowitz is presenting that vision in an upcoming webinar hosted by Wildsight. Learn more about the ITR, and how you can help prevent its further destruction, in this free online event.

In the 1.5 hour event, he will share an overview of the landscape, the plant and forest communities that define this rainforest, as well as how the ITR has shaped some of the human cultures in the region.

“I hope people leave a little more knowledgeable about an amazing landscape, and are inspired to take action in making sure that it’s there for future generations,” he shares.

Sign up at wildsight.ca/events/forgottenrainforestwebinar/.

