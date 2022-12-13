Buying your Christmas tree from a local grower is the most eco-friendly option says Wildsight. kootenaytreefarms.ca/gallery/

Wildsight provides tips for a more eco-friendly Christmas

Wildsight is offering some tips to make your Christmas more sustainable.

First of all, the continuing argument — real or artificial? After considering the matter, the folks at Wildsight have made the call. the most eco-friendly tree comes from your local tree farm.

The local tree has the smallest carbon footprint because:

• The trees are not being shipped a long distance

• On average, a tree farmer will plant four trees for every one cut

• The trees do not contain harsh plastic chemicals

And there are two local tree farms in our area (Kimberley/Cranbrook) both of which Wildsight says, focus on the protection and health of the forest and wildlife.

Kootenay Tree Farm has been in business for 35 years. Located at 901 24 Ave N, Cranbrook, Kootenay Tree Farm grows natural stand Rocky Mountain Douglas Fir. And Kootenay Evergreen in Fort Steele offers wreaths, swags, boughs and garlands, as well as trees.

Some other tips for an eco-friendly Christmas.

• Support local farmers and producers. Buying locally grown food reduces your carbon footprint

• Seek out local gifts from the wide variety of local artisans in our area.


