Wild Fire Basketball Challenge raises $900.

On March 15, 2018 McDonald’s Restaurant proudly hosted the 8th Annual McDonald’s Wild Fire Basketball Challenge between the Cranbrook Fire Department and the Mount Baker Wild Girls Basketball team. Every year this entertaining event raises money for the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund. With a generous contribution by both McDonald’s Restaurant and the support of the community, this year’s basketball challenge raised $900.00 for the BC Burn Fund which assists recovering burn patients as well as providing education on burn prevention throughout the province. For the 8th year in a row, the Cranbrook Fire Department lost to the MBSS Wild team, with a final score of 63-31.