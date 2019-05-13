What’s up at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

James Carl Nelson’s ‘The Polar Bear Expedition’ tells the little known story of how thousands of American soldiers battled in the Red Army in 1919, facing brutal winter conditions 600 miles north of Moscow.

Everything is going well for a homeschooled teen girl until her grandmother forces her to attend middle school in Stacy McAnulty’s ‘The Miscalculations of Lightening Girl.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Teddy Bears! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

On display this month are the fantastic outdoor paintings of Yoki Prints, courtesy of Jurgen Flemming.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Europe: A Natural History – Tim Flannery (508.4)

The CBD Oil Solution – Rachna Patel (615.7827)

The Polar Bear Expedition – James Carl Nelson (947.0847)

Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany – Norman Ohler (362.29)

Long Shot – Azad Cudi (956.91)

The Myth of the Nice Girl – Fran Hauser (650.1)

Best Self – Mike Bayer (158.1)

Straw Bale Gardens – Joel Karsten (635)

Freshwater – Akwaeke Emezi (fic)

The Longevity Solution – James DiNicolantonio (612.68)

The Lac-Megantic Rail Disaster – Bruce Campbell (363.12)

Cancer-Free With Food – Liana Werner Gray (616.994)

Going Horizontal – Samantha Slade (658)

Vegetables, Chickens and Bees – Carson Arthur (635)

Like Brothers – Mark Duplass (bio)

Holy Lands – Amanda Sthers (fic)

Finding Dorothy – Elizabeth Letts (fic)

The View from Alameda Island – Robyn Carr (fic)

Foe –Iain Reid (fic)

The Last Romantics – Tara Conklin (fic)

The River – Peter Heller (fic)

Far Side of the Sea – Kate Breslin (fic)

The Last Secret of the Deverills – Santa Montefiore (fic0

The Mother-In-Law – Sally Hepworth (mys)

Heat Wave – Maureen Jennings (mys)

The Last Second – Catherine Coulter (mys)

The Burning Island – Hester Young (mys)

The 18th Abduction – James Patterson (mys)

The Pope of Palm Beach – Tim Dorsey (mys)

My Lovely wife – Samantha Downing (mys)

The Goddess of Yantai – Ian Hamilton (mys)

Say You’re Sorry – Karen Rose (mys)

Dark Tribute – Iris Johansen (mys)

Newcomer – Keigo Higashino (mys)

Early Riser – Jasper Fforde (sci fic )

Whiskey When We’re Dry – John Larison (west)

Bumblebee (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Crown of Feathers – Nickie Pau Preto (ya fic)

Four Dead Queens – Astrid Scholte (ya fic)

Angel Thieves —- Kathi Appelt (ya fic)

Within These Lines – Stephanie Morrill (ya fic)

Children of Jubilee – Margaret Peterson Haddix (j fic)

Lily & Kosmo in Outer Space – Jonathan Ashley (j fic)

Aru Shah and the End of Time – Roshani Chokshi (j fic)

The Miscalculations of Lightening Girl – Stacy McAnulty (j fic)