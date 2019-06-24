What’s on at the Library

Mike Selby

Ian Frisch describes the experience of joining an underground and secretive group of international magicians in his latest book ‘Magic is Dead.’

Ann Eriksson urges young readers to explore just why the ocean matters so much in her brightly illustrated book ‘Dive In.”

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the stunning LaBelleFairy handcrafted corsets by Jenny Frank. Also on display is a selection of gorgeous bead and rockwork by Janice Templeton.

Adult Newly Acquired

Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology – Izabella Wentz (616.444)

Magic is Dead – Ian Frisch (793.8)

Biased – Jennifer L. Eberhardt (303.385)

Paint Yourself Positive – Jean Haines (751.422)

The Science of the Sacred – Nicole Redvers (610)

Montessori Learning in the 21st Century – M. Shannon Helfrich (371.392)

Naturally Tan – Tan France (bio)

The Honey Bus – Meredith May (bio)

Stone Mothers – Erin Kelley (fic)

The Pandora Room – Christopher Golden (fic)

One of Us Will Be Dead By Morning – David Moody (fic)

In Another Time – Jillian Cantor (fic)

The Survivors – Kate Furnivall (fic)

City of Girls – Elizabeth Gilbert (fic)

Milkman – Anna Burns (fic)

The Friends We Keep – Jane Green (fic)

In His Father’s Footsteps – Danielle Steel (fic)

The Kingfisher Secret – Anonymous (fic)

The House of Impossible Beauties – Joseph Cassara (fic)

Pandemic – Robin Cook (fic)

The Body in the Castle Well – Martin Walker (fic)

Searching for Sylvie Lee – Jean Kwok (fic)

Skin Game – Stuart Woods (mys)

Watcher in the Woods – Kelley Armstrong (mys)

Hunting Game – Helene Tursten (mys)

An Easy Death – Charlaine Harris (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Castle of Lies – Kiersi Burkhart (ya fic)

The Vanishing Stair – Maureen Johnson (ya fic)

The Clockwork Ghost – Laura Ruby (ya fic)

Dive In – Ann Eriksson (j 551.46)

Killer Style – Serah-Mari McMahon (391.009)

Extraordinary Birds – Sandy Stark-McGinnis (j fic)

The Secret of Zoone – Lee Ewards Fodi (j fic)