What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

D. B. John’s ‘Star of the North’ is a novel about a woman’s incredible 22-year quest to rescue her twin sister from a prison in North Korea.

Joanne George’s ‘Smiley’ is the amazing true story of how a Golden Retriever born with eyes went on to become an outstanding therapy dog.

It’s here! It has arrived! Registration for the Summer Reading Club is currently in full swing. Registration is ongoing all summer, so come on down and sign up for your reading log and kit. There are tons of prizes and activities this year. Please check out website, Facebook page, or call 250-426-4063 for more information. There are also reading clubs for teens and adults.

Our Summer Reading Club prevents the dreaded “summer slide”—a state when kids who stop reading over the summer begin to lose some of what they have learned in school. With our reading logs, free events, and hands on learning, the Library aims to provide each young person a fun reason to keep reading, and to read what they like best. The program also helps reluctant readers, and is a perfect excuse for family time.

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the Mirror of Development, a comparison of the cities of Kimberley and Rossland, by the Columbia Basin Institute for Regional History.

Adult newly acquired items:

Keto Made Easy – Megha Barto

Backyard Treehouses – Dan Wright

The Big Book of Small Home Plans

Cottage by the Sea – Debbie Macomber (fic, large print, CD audio)

The Favorite Sister – Jessica Knoll (fic)

Full Disclosure – Beverly McLachlin (fic)

The Mars Room – Rachel Kushner (fic) (CD audio)

Star of the North – D.B. John (fic) (CD audio)

An American Marriage – Tayari Jones (fic)

The Past is Never – Tiffany Quay Tyson (fic)

Tomorrow – Damian Dibben (fic)

Bachelor Girl – Kim van Alkemade (fic)

The Other Woman – Daniel Silva (fic)

Find You in the Dark – Nathan Ripley (mys)

The Reckoning – Yrsa Sigurdardottir (mys)

A Gathering of Secrets – Kate Burkholder (mys)

The White Angel – John Maclachlan Gray (mys)

The Dark Angel – Elly Griffiths (mys)

Outcasts of the Order – L.E. Modesitt, Jr. (sci fic)

The Dead Seekers – Barb Hendee (sci fic)

In the Dark (DVD)

Homeland: Season 7 (DVD)

Young adult & children’s newly acquired items:

Top Dogs – Elizabeth MacLeod

Rewilding – Jane Drake

Eat Up – Antonia Banyard

Smiley – Joanne George

What a Waste – Claire Eamer

New Hands, New Life – Alex Mihailidis

Biometrics – Maria Birmingham

Little Bigfoot, Big City – Jennifer Weiner (j fic)

Lucy & Lola – Monique Gray Smith (j fic)

The Lotterys Plus One – Emma Donoghue (j fic)

The Tiny Hero of Ferny Creek Library – Linda Bailey (j fic)

Dominion – Shane Arbuthnott (j fic)

I Am Drums – Mike Grosso (j fic)

Previous story
Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. town

Just Posted

Local Search and Rescue honoured for wildfire season work

Emergency Management BC pays tribute to Cranbrook and Kimberley SARs for going above and beyond the call of duty in 2017

Fire situation fairly quiet in Cranbrook Kimberley area

No news is good news for the Kimberley Cranbrook area as far… Continue reading

Arrests Leads to Recovery of Stolen Property

Cranbrook RCMP have made arrests after a crime spree of almost two months.

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Nominations for third-annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards close Tuesday

The third-annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards are set to take place on… Continue reading

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby D. B. John’s ‘Star of the North’ is a novel… Continue reading

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Pulp mill struggles long-term, Premier John Horgan says

U.S. ‘assault’ on B.C.’s Catalyst Paper threatens workers, retirees

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Most Read

  • What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

    Mike Selby D. B. John’s ‘Star of the North’ is a novel…