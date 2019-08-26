What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Hallie Rubenhold’s ‘The Five’ is the fascinating new biography of the five women who were killed by Jack the Ripper. Contrary to popular history, Rubenhold’s research has found that none of them were prostitutes.

‘For Whom the Ball Rolls’ is the latest hilarious entry in Dav Pilkey’s ‘Dog Man’ series.

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

Thank-you to everyone who participated in this year’s record breaking Summer Reading Club. Congratulations to all 708 participants—and a giant thank-you to all parents and community sponsors. If you were unable to attend last week’s closing ceremonies, you can still pick up your medal and certificate at the Library until September 30th.

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is the incredible art work by Jane Christie, who uses a variety of mediums.

Adult Newly Acquired Items:

Einstein’s Unfinished Revolution – Lee Smolin (530.12)

Whiteshift – Eric Kaufmann (305.800905)

Defying Hitler – Gordon Thomas (943.086)

Mutual Rescue – Carol Novello (636.0887)

The Five – Hallie Rubenhold (362.88)

The Laws of Human Nature – Robert Greene (158)

Mason Jar Gifts – Marie Browning (745.5)

Understanding Northwest Coast Indigenous Jewelry (391.7089)

Furious Hours – Casey Cep (364.152)

Bottle of Lies – Katherine Eban (615.1)

Mostly Plants – Tracy Pollan (641.563

The Remix – Lindsey Pollak (650.1)

The Words of My Father – Yousef Bashir (bio)

This Much Country – Kristin Knight Pace (bio)

The History of Living Forever – Jake Wolff (fic)

You Will Be Safe Here – Damian Barr (fic)

Spring – Ali Smith (fic)

The Russia Account – Stephen Coonts (fic)

The Kremlin Strike – Dale Brown (fic)

The Last Time I Saw You – Liv Constantine (fic)

The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna – Juliet Grames (fic)

Man of the Year – Caroline Louise Walker (fic)

The Red Daughter – John Burnham Schwartz (fic)

The Oysterville Sewing Circle – Susan Wiggs (fic)

The Little Teashop on Main – Jodi Thomas (fic)

Unleaving – Melissa Ostrom (fic)

Miracle at St. Andrews – James Patterson (fic)

Outfox – Sandra Brown (mys)

The Stone Circle – Elly Griffiths (mys)

The Last Good Guy – T. Jefferson Parker (mys)

Westside – W.M. Akers (mys)

The Skaar Invasion – Terry Brooks (sci fic)

A Brightness Long Ago – Guy Gavriel Gay (sci fic)

Empire of Grass – Tad Williams (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls – Dav Pilkey (j fic)

Toy Story 4: The Deluxe Junior Novelization (j fic)