What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

In ‘Wolfpack,’ two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion presents a powerful and uplifting message to girls and women on how they can change the world.

Student wizards come together to help each other solve a murderous plot in Tamora Pierce’s ‘Tempests and Slaughter.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club Closing Ceremonies will be on Tuesday, August 20th at 11 am and 2 pm, and on Wednesday, August 21st at 11 am and 2 pm. Please register for one of these times (don’t worry if you cannot make it—we will hold your medal and certificate for you). The last day to turn in your reading log will be this Saturday, August 17th. Congratulations to all those who participated this year—another record turnout. (There is still programming all this week as well.)

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is the incredible art work by Jane Christie, who uses a variety of mediums.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Killing the SS – Bill O’Reilly (940.5318092)

Drug Warrior – Jack Riley (363.259)

Life after Suicide – Jennifer Ashton (362.28)

Wolfpack – Abby Wambach (155.333)

Upheaval —- Jared Diamond (303.48409)

Ghost Work – Mary L. Gray (331.1)

Dreyer’s English – Benjamin Dreyer (808.02)

Silence – Jane Brox (302.1)

The Good Vices – Harry Ofgang (613.2)

The Golden Boy of Crime – Jim Brown (364.1552)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning – Margareta Magnusson (648.5)

The Passion Paradox – Brad Stulberg (153.8)

A Mind Spread on the Ground – Alicia Elliott (971.000497)

Kushner, Inc. – Vicky Ward (973.93309)

The Uninhabitable earth – David Wallace-Wells (304.28)

Courting Mr. Lincoln – Louis Bayard (fic)

The Farm – Joanne Ramos (fic)

Deception Cove – Owen Laukkanen (fic)

The Binding – Bridget Collins (fic)

Godsend –John Wray (fic)

Shamed – Linda Castillo (fic)

A Nearly Normal Family – M.T. Edvardsson (fic)

Bark of Night – David Rosenfelt (mys)

Lady in the Lake – Laura Lippman (mys)

The Stiehl Assassin – Terry Brooks (sci fic)

Poetry in America (DVD)

Utah: Natural Contrasts (DVD)

Equus Story of the Horse (DVD)

Another Time (DVD)

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Season 1 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Tempests and Slaughters – Tamora Pierce (ya fic)

The Lost Heir Graphic Novel – Tui T. Sutherland (j fic)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (j Blu-ray) (j DVD)

Lego Movie 2 (j Blu-ray) (j DVD)