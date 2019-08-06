What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

‘The Master Plan’ is Chris Wilson’s story of how—after being sentenced to life in prison—he was able to convince a judge to give him a second chance.

Pamela Williams explains how easy it is to take unwanted toys and turn them into cool experiments and inventions in her latest book ‘Remixing Toys.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Future is Asian – Parag Khanna (330.95)

The Year of Less – Cait Flanders (153.8)

The Spider Network – David Enrich (364.46809)

The Yoga Kitchen – Kimberly Parsons (641.5636)

Putting Your Affairs in Order – Edmond G. Burrows (346.7105)

Hacking Darwin – Jamie Frederic Metzl (576.5)

The Truth About Fat – Anthony Warner (616.398)

The Restless Kings – Nick Barratt (942.031)

The Making of a Manager – Julie Zhuo (658.409)

Democracy May Not Exist – Astra Taylor (321.8)

The Buried – Peter Hessler (962.056)

How to Hide an Empire – Daniel Immerwahr (973)

The Court of Better Fiction – Debra Komar (364.152)

Training for the Uphill Athlete – Kilian Jornet (796.422)

A Human’s Guide to Machine Intelligence – Kartik Hosanagar (006.31)

Bush Runner – Mark Bourrie (971.01092)

The Canadian Manifesto – Conrad Black (320.60971)

101 Ways to Go to Zero Waste – Kathryn Kellogg (640.286)

Let Me Finish – Chris Christie (bio)

The Master Plan – Chris Wilson (bio)

The Glovemaker – Ann Weisgarber (fic)

Bakhita – Veronique Olmi (fic)

The Paper Wasp – Lauren Acampora (fic)

The Snakes – Sadie Jones (fic)

Romanov – Nadine Brandes (fic)

The Parade – Dave Eggers (fic)

The Satapure Moonstone – Sujata Massey (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Fall of Crazy House – James Patterson (ya fic)

Serious Moonlight – Jenn Bennett (ya fic)

Killing November – Adriana Mather (ya fic)

To See the Stars – Jan Andrews (ya fic)

The Life of Captain Marvel – Margaret Stohl (ya fic)

Remixing Toys – Pamela Williams (j 745.592)

Making Slime – Amy Quinn (j 620.112)

Cool Builds in Minecraft – Wesley Copeland (798.4)

Best Family Ever – Karen Kingsbury (j fic)

Scorch Dragons – Amie Kaufman (j fic)