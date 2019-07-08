What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage girls continue to face in today’s world, and what parents can do to help them through these challenges.

Rob Laidlaw explores bat conservation efforts by children around the world in ‘Bat Citizens.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

On display this month is the beautiful acrylic artwork of Jennie Taylor.

