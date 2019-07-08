What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage girls continue to face in today’s world, and what parents can do to help them through these challenges.

Rob Laidlaw explores bat conservation efforts by children around the world in ‘Bat Citizens.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the beautiful acrylic artwork of Jennie Taylor.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Tame Your Anxiety — Loretta Graziano Breuning (612.8)

The Last Stone – Mark Bowden (364.125)

The Two-Pencil Method – Mark Crilley (741.24)

Coconut Lagoon – Joe Thottungal (641.5954)

How to Braise Everything (641.77)

Hangry – Sarah Fragoso (612.405)

Family Camping Cookbook – Tiff Easton (641.5782)

Babel – Gaston Dorren (409)

Keto for Women – Leanne Vogel (613.2833)

Under Pressure – Lisa Damour (155.533)

The Last Whalers – Doug Bock Clark (639.2809598)

Day Hiking South Central Alaska – Lisa Maloney (917.98)

Yosemite National Park: Adventuring With Kids (917.944)

13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do – Amy Morin (155.333)

Paranoid – Lisa Jackson (fic)

The Guilty Party – Mel McGrath (fic)

To Keep The Sun Alive – Rabeah Ghaffari (fic)

The Guest Book – Sarah Blake (fic)

Lost and Found – Danielle Steel (fic)

Surfside Sisters – Nancy Thayer (fic)

Resistance Women – Jennifer Chiaverini (fic)

More Than Words Can Say – Karen Witemeyer (fic)

A Matter of Malice – Thomas King (mys)

The Hangman’s Secret – Laura Joh Rowland (mys)

Murder on Trinity Place – Victoria Thompson (mys)

Famous Men Who Never Lived – K. Chess (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

The Teen Kitchen – Emily Allen (ya 641.59)

Field Notes on Love – Jennifer E. Smith (ya fic)

The Wild Lands – Paul Greci (ya fic)

King of Scars – Leigh Bardugo (ya fic)

Death Prefers Blondes – Caleb Roehrig (ya fic)

Spin – Lamar Giles (ya fic)

Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow (j 629.40973)

Smiley – Joanne George (j 363.7)

Bat Citizens – Rob Laidlaw (j 599.4)

Samantha Spinner and the Super Secret Plans – Russell Ginns (j fic)

Ice Wolves – Ami Kaufman (j fic)

Transformed – Megan Morrison (j fic)

You Go First – Erin Entrada Kelly (j fic)

Previous story
Gardens of Earthly Delights: 23rd Edition

Just Posted

Summer roadwork hits Kootenay Street

Upgrades to storm sewer on Kootenay Street between 4th Street and 5th St. N. to begin July 9.

Public consultation set to open for RDEK solid waste management plan

Public consultation is the next step after a draft solid waste management… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Cranbrook Junior Outlaws crowned 2019 Tier III Champions

The Outlaws swept their RMLL rivals the West Kootenay Timberwolves in a best of three series

Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

Cranbrook Arts The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

RDEK sets goals in creation of new strategic plan

The RDEK is eyeing a new strategic plan after establishing a series… Continue reading

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

Most Read