What’s On At The Cranbrook Public Library

Dennis Glover’s ‘The Last Man in Europe’ examines George Orwell’s race against time (he was dying of tuberculosis) to finish his last novel—‘1984.’

Seymour Simon’s ‘Elephants’ explains everything one would want to know about this magnificent animal in this brightly illustrated work for young readers.

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is very close. Registration begins June 22, and is ongoing all summer. Join us on Saturday, June 22nd, from 11 am to 1 pm for snacks, drinks, and a door prize. For more information please contact the Library.

On display this month are the stunning LaBelleFairy hand-crafted corsets by Jenny Frank. Also on display is a selection of gorgeous bead and rockwork by Janice Templeton.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Celebration: Chinese Canadian Legacies in British Columbia (305.895)

Handmade Wedding (745.5941)

Striking at the Roots: A Practical Guide to Animal Activism – Mark Hawthorne (179.3)

Hydroponics for Houseplants – Peter Loewer (651.585)

The Family Tree Scottish Genealogy Guide – Amanda Epperson (929.1072)

The Book of Pride – Mason Funk (920.00866)

The Unofficial Guide to Disney Cruise Line 2019 – Erin Foster (910.202)

Fast Track to Aging Backwards – Miranda Esmonde-White (613.71)

The Essential Karate Book – Graeme John Lund (796.8153)

The Summer of Ellen – Agnete Friis (fic)

Summer at the Garden Café – Felicity Hayes-McCoy (fic)

Scribe – Alyson Hagy (fic)

Cari Mora – Thomas Harris (fic)

The Rosie Result – Graeme Simsion (fic)

The Woman in the White Kimono – Ana Johns (fic)

The Last Man in Europe – Dennis Glover (fic)

The Rise and Fall of Becky Sharp – Sarra Manning (fic)

Mistress of the Ritz – Melanie Benjamin (fic)

The Sentence is Death – Anthony Horowitz (fic)

The Island – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

Heresy – Melissa Lenhardt (west)

Little Women (2018 version) (DVD)

Transplanting Hope (DVD)

What We Started (DVD)

The Brand New Knitter (DVD)

Left Behind America (DVD)

Green Book (Blu-ray) (DVD)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Red Scrolls of Magic – Clare Cassandra (ya fic)

Elephants – Seymour Simon (j 599.67)

Porsche 911 Carrera – Emily Rose Oachs (j 629.2222)

Maserati Gran Turismo – Emily Rose Oachs (j 629.2222)

Timelines of Everything (j 909)

Smallfoot (j DVD)

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

