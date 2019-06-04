What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Derek Hayes charts the development of the British Columbia via its railroads in his latest work ‘Iron Road West.’

Jack Challoner’s ‘Stem Lab’ presents kids with 25 different science experiments they can do at home.

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is very close. Registration begins June 22, and is ongoing all summer. Join us on Saturday, June 22nd, from 11 am to 1 pm for snacks, drinks, and a door prize. For more information please contact the Library.

The Sizzling Summer Book Sale

The Friends of the Library will hold this book sale in the Manual Training School, adjacent to the Library. Friday, June 7th is for Members only, 5 pm to 7 pm. Saturday, June 8th— Everyone is Welcome from 9 am to 4 pm. Come and find your summer reading. There are loads of book bundles and beach reads as well as a host of other topics for all ages. Your donations of books, CDs, & DVDs are welcome at the circulation desk in the Library. Call Marilyn 250-489-6254 for info.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the stunning LaBelleFairy hand-crafted corsets by Jenny Frank. Also on display is a selection of gorgeous bead and rockwork by Janice Templeton.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Numerology Made Easy – Michelle Buchanan (133.335)

Iron Road West – Derek Hayes (385.09711)

The Ghost Garden – Susan Doherty (362.26)

The Dream Bible – Brenda Mallon (154.63)

Napoleon – Adam Zamoyski (bio)

Anna of Kleve – Alison Weir (fic)

The Persian Gamble – Joel C. Rosenberg (fic)

Judgement – Joseph Finder (fic)

The Heavens – Sandra Newman (fic)

Daughter of Moloka’I – Alan Brennert (fic)

The Valley at the Centre of the World – Malachy Tallack (fic)

The Never Game – Jeffrey Deaver (mys)

Fall Down Dead – Stephen Booth (mys)

A Deceptive Devotion – Iona Whishaw (mys)

A High Mortality of Doves – Kate Ellis (mys)

The Labyrinth Index – Charles Stross (sci fic)

Spellslinger – Sebastien de Castell (sci fic)

Shadowblack – Sebastien de Castell (sci fic)

Charmcaster – Sebastien de Castell (sci fic)

The Children Act (DVD)

Love at First Glance (DVD)

A Walk in the Woods (DVD)

Mario (DVD)

World Without End (DVD)

Young Adults & Children’s:

This Lie Will Kill You – Chelsea Pitcher (ya fic)

Slayer – Kiersten White (ya fic)

STEM Lab – Jack Challoner (j 507.8)

Warriors in Winter – Mary Pope Osborne (j fic)

The New Age – Chris d’Lacey (j fic)

The Friendship War – Andrew Clements (j fic)

Journey of the Pale Bear – Susan Fletcher (j fic)

Trailblazer – Austin Aslan (j fic)

Shelby’s Story – W. Bruce Cameron (j fic)

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library

