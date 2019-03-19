What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Rick James (not the singer) tells the little known story of how BC supplied our American neighbours with booze during Prohibition in ‘Don’t Never Tell Nobody Nothin’ No How.’

P.J Masks—toddlers who become superheroes after they put their pajamas on— have a collection short stories which youngsters are sure to enjoy.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Circus! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come and discover your spring reading at the Friends of the Library’s “Spring Fling Book Sale”. It will be at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday March 29th from 5 pm to 7 pm is for Friends’ members. Saturday, March 30th from 9 am to 4 pm everyone is welcome.

There are books, DVDs, CDs, & audiobooks for all ages and interests. Proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and services of the Cranbrook Public Library.

If you have books, DVDs, & CDs at home gathering dust, please consider donating them. Donations are accepted year round at the circulation desk in the Library.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the incredible sculptures and oil paintings of Jeannette Oostlander.

Adult Newly Acquired:

ABC’S For New Parents – Estelle Paget (649.1)

A Rock Fell on the Moon – Alicia Priest (338.274)

A Call for Revolution – The Dalai Lama (394.35677)

Likewar – P.W. Singer (302.231)

A Serial Killer’s Daughter – Kerri Rawson (364.1523209)

Behind the Throne – Adrian Tinniswood (941.0099)

The Curse of Oak Island – Randall Sullivan (971.6)

Don’t Never Tell Nobody Nothin’ No How – Rick James (361.13361)

The Mystery of the Exploding Teeth – Thomas Morris (610)

The Woo Woo – Lindsay Wong (bio)

Corvus – Harold Johnson (fic)

Cemetery Road – Greg Iles (fic)

More – Hakan Gunday (fic)

The Light Before Day – Suzanne Woods Fisher (fic)

Before We Were Strangers – Brenda Novak (fic)

Daisy Jones & The Six – Taylor Jenkins Reid (fic)

Chop Suey Nation – Ann Hui (fic)

Suzanne – Anaid Barbeau-Lavalette (fic)

This Accident of Being Lost – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (fic)

The Perfect Girlfriend – Karen Hamilton (fic)

The Victory Garden – Rhys Bowen (fic)

The Lost Girls of Paris – Pam Jenoff (fic)

California Girls – Susan Mallery (fic)

No Exit – Taylor Adams (fic)

The Girl They Left Behind – Roxanne Veletzos (fic)

The Huntress – Kate Quinn (fic)

The Border – Don Winslow (fic)

Her One Mistake – Heidi Perks (fic)

Crisis in the Cotswolds – Rebecca Tope (mys)

Never Tell – Lisa Gardner (mys)

Chocolate Cream Pie Murder – Joanne Fluke (mys)

A Justified Murder – Jude Deveraux (mys)

Score: A Film Music Documentary (DVD)

An Interview with God (DVD)

Breaking the Silence (DVD)

Quaker Oaths (DVD)

Navajo Code Talkers of World War II (DVD)

Mama Mia! Here We Go Again (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Jane (DVD)

Grand Cru (DVD)

Beautiful Boy (DVD)

Bowie: the Man Who Changed the World (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

PJ Masks 5-Minute Stories (j easy)

