Cranbrook Library

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: Warsaw has more libraries per capita (11.5 for every 100,000) than any other city in the world.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Top 150 Unusual Things To See In Alberta – Debbie Olsen (917.12304)

Strange Bewildering Time – Mark Abley (915.04427)

The Light We Carry – Michelle Obama (973.932092)

My Tiny Kitchen Garden – Felicity Hart (635)

Push Off From Here – Laura McKowen (362.292)

Flowers and Their Meanings – Karen Azoulay (398.3682)

Colour Crochet Unlocked – Jane HOworth (746.434)

The Photography Bible – Michael Freeman (770)

The Secret Life of Flies – Erica McAlister (595.77)

Snorkelling Adventures around Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands (797.232097)

The Empowered Wife – Laura Doyle (306.81)

Feral – Emily Pennington (917.3049)

Selfless – Brian Lowery (155.2)

Musical Theatre – Seth Rudetsky (792.6)

Emotional Labor – Rose Hackman (155.333)

Simple Weave – Kerstin Neumuller (746.14043)

Womb – Leah Hazard (612.627)

Money Strong – Liz Davidson (332.024)

Women Without Kids – Ruby Warrington (306.8720)

Your Brain On Art – Susan Magsamen (111.85)

Megathreats – Mouriel Roubini (330.0112)

Urban Jungle – Ben Wilson (577.56)

Interpreting Archaeology – Neil Faulkner (930.1)

Elusive – Frank Close (539.092)

How To Make The Best Coffee At Home – James Hoffman (641.3373)

Down and Out in Paradise – Charles Leershen (bio)

The Lives of Brian – Brian Johnson (bio)

Her Lost Words – Stephanie Marie Thornton (fic)

Stay This Day And Night With Me – Belen Gopegui (fic)

Quantum Girl Theory – Erin Kate Ryan (fic)

The White Lady – Jacqueline Winspear (fic)

The Wife of Willesden – Zadie Smith (fic)

Earth’s The Right Place For Love – Elizabeth Berg (fic)

The Fake – Zoe Whittall (fic)

The Porcelain Moon – Janie Chang (fic)

The New Earth – Jess Row (fic)

Old God’s Time – Sebastian Barry (mys)

Homecoming – Kate Morton (mys)

48 Clues Into The Disappearance Of My Sister – Joyce Carol Oates (mys)

On The Line – Fern Michaels (mys)

Darkness – David Adams Richards (mys)

So Shall You Reap – Donna Leon (mys)

Those Empty Eyes – Charlie Donlea (mys)

Her Deadly Game – Robert Dugoni (mys)

The Banshees of Inisherin (DVD)

A Man Called Otto (DVD)

The Forgiven (DVD)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Master of the Stage — Paul Kershaw, director, educator, mentor: 1933-2023
Next story
Living life on one’s own terms

Just Posted

To mark Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Wasa resident Trinda Tarling shares her journey living with Parkinsons’s for the last 15 years. Photo courtesy Trinda Tarling.
Living life on one’s own terms

The cancellation of a key vote by shareholders of Teck Resources Ltd., which is facing a hostile takeover attempt by Swiss commodities trader Glencore, was announced Wednesday. The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting

Cranbrook Library
What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Teck's Elkview Operations is one of four steelmaking coal locations in the Elk Valley. (Teck website)
Officials push to keep Elk Valley coal interests under Canadian ownership