What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: Warsaw has more libraries per capita (11.5 for every 100,000) than any other city in the world.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Top 150 Unusual Things To See In Alberta – Debbie Olsen (917.12304)

Strange Bewildering Time – Mark Abley (915.04427)

The Light We Carry – Michelle Obama (973.932092)

My Tiny Kitchen Garden – Felicity Hart (635)

Push Off From Here – Laura McKowen (362.292)

Flowers and Their Meanings – Karen Azoulay (398.3682)

Colour Crochet Unlocked – Jane HOworth (746.434)

The Photography Bible – Michael Freeman (770)

The Secret Life of Flies – Erica McAlister (595.77)

Snorkelling Adventures around Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands (797.232097)

The Empowered Wife – Laura Doyle (306.81)

Feral – Emily Pennington (917.3049)

Selfless – Brian Lowery (155.2)

Musical Theatre – Seth Rudetsky (792.6)

Emotional Labor – Rose Hackman (155.333)

Simple Weave – Kerstin Neumuller (746.14043)

Womb – Leah Hazard (612.627)

Money Strong – Liz Davidson (332.024)

Women Without Kids – Ruby Warrington (306.8720)

Your Brain On Art – Susan Magsamen (111.85)

Megathreats – Mouriel Roubini (330.0112)

Urban Jungle – Ben Wilson (577.56)

Interpreting Archaeology – Neil Faulkner (930.1)

Elusive – Frank Close (539.092)

How To Make The Best Coffee At Home – James Hoffman (641.3373)

Down and Out in Paradise – Charles Leershen (bio)

The Lives of Brian – Brian Johnson (bio)

Her Lost Words – Stephanie Marie Thornton (fic)

Stay This Day And Night With Me – Belen Gopegui (fic)

Quantum Girl Theory – Erin Kate Ryan (fic)

The White Lady – Jacqueline Winspear (fic)

The Wife of Willesden – Zadie Smith (fic)

Earth’s The Right Place For Love – Elizabeth Berg (fic)

The Fake – Zoe Whittall (fic)

The Porcelain Moon – Janie Chang (fic)

The New Earth – Jess Row (fic)

Old God’s Time – Sebastian Barry (mys)

Homecoming – Kate Morton (mys)

48 Clues Into The Disappearance Of My Sister – Joyce Carol Oates (mys)

On The Line – Fern Michaels (mys)

Darkness – David Adams Richards (mys)

So Shall You Reap – Donna Leon (mys)

Those Empty Eyes – Charlie Donlea (mys)

Her Deadly Game – Robert Dugoni (mys)

The Banshees of Inisherin (DVD)

A Man Called Otto (DVD)

The Forgiven (DVD)