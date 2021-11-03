What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Great news! The Library has extended its hours once again. Our new hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten. To learn more please go to: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/every-child-matters/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Midnight in Washington – Adam Shiff (973.933)

The Whisper on the Night Wind – Adam Shoalts (917.182047)

Credible – Deborah Tuerkheimer (363.2595)

Be Free – Angela DeJong (916)

Disorientation – Ian Williams (305.896)

Life in the City of Dirty Water – Clayton Thomas-Muller (bio)

Over the Boards – Hayley Wickensheiser (bio)

Capote’s Women – Laurence Leamer (bio)

The Party Crasher – Sophie Kinsella (fic)

The Death of Jane Lawrence – Caitlin Starling (fic)

Em – Kim Thuy (fic)

The Book of Magic – Alice Hoffman (fic)

All the Quiet Places – Brian Thomas Isaac (fic)

Silverview – John Le Carre (fic)

The Dictionary of Lost Words – Pip Williams (fic)

State of Terror – Hillary Clinton & Louise Penny (mys)

Revenge – James Patterson (mys)

Claws for Alarm – Rita Mae Brown (mys)

God Rest Ye, Royal Gentleman – Rhys Bowen (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Any Sign of Life – Rae Carson (ya fic)

Grown – Tiffany Jackson (ya fic)

A Song Below Water – Bethany C. Morrow (ya fic)

Today Tonight Tomorrow – Rachel Lynn Solomon (ya fic)

Tweet Cute – Emma Lord (ya fic)

How Many Hairs on a Grizzly Bear – Tracey Turner (j 513)

Dictionary for a Better World – Irene Latham (j 170.44)

Sleuth & Solve – Victor Escandell (j 793.73)

The Canadian Kids’ Guide to Outdoor Fun – Helaine Becker (j 796.083)

Pizza and Taco: Best Party Ever – Stephen Shaksan (j fic)

Rez Dogs – Joseph Bruchac (j fic)

Camp Time in California – Mary Pope Osborne (j fic)