What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Great news! The Library has extended its hours once again. Our new hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten. To learn more please go to: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/every-child-matters/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Columbia Basin Trust: A Story of People, Power, and a Region United (333.9116)

XX: Twenty Years of the Emperor’s Challenge – Charles Helm (796.4252)

Tracking Lions, Myth, and Wilderness in Samburu – Jon Turk (916.7627)

Wilful Blindness – Sam Cooper (364.10609711)

Pump: A Natural History of the Heart – Bill Schutt (612.17)

Rationality – Steven Pinker (153.42)

Promise That You Will Sing About Me – Mils Marshall Lewis (782.4216)

Peril – Bob Woodward (973.933)

Fuzz –Mary Roach (591.5)

The Storyteller – Dave Grohl (bio)

Taste – Stanley Tucci (bio)

My Life in Full – Indra K. Nooyi (bio)

Home Work – Julie Andrews (bio)

Off The Record –Peter Mansbridge (bio)

Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography – Laurie Woolever (bio)

Permanent Astonishment – Tomson Highway (bio)

All Fall Down – James Brabazon (fic)

Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (fic)

The Witch of Rathborne Castle – Virginia Barlow (fic)

The Book of Form and Emptiness – Ruth Ozeki (fic)

Daughter of the Morning Star – Craig Johnson (mys)

Foul Play – Stuart Woods (mys)

2 Sisters Detective Agency – James Patterson (mys)

The Man Who Died Twice – Richard Osman (mys)

Winterlight – Kristen Britain (sci fic)

The Last Graduate – Naomi Novik (sci fic)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (DVD)

12 Might Orphans (DVD)

Phosphate (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Yes No Maybe So – Becky Albertalli (ya fic)

Pumpkin – Julie Murphy (ya fic)

Most Likely – Sarah Watson (ya fic)

Six Angry Girls – Adrienne Kisner (ya fic)

Rules for Being A Girl – Candace Bushnell (ya fic)

Trending: How and Why Stuff Gets Popular –Kira Vermond (j 306)

Toy Story of Terror (j DVD)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (j DVD)

Merry Christmas Olivia (j DVD)

Olivia Takes Ballet (j DVD)

Max & Ruby’s Perfect Pumpkin (j DVD)

Max & Ruby’s Christmas (j DVD)