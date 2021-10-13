What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Great news! The Library has extended its hours once again. Our new hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

The Friends will hold the Harvest Book Sale in the Manual Training School on Friday, Oct 22nd for Friends’ Members only from 4- 6 PM; Saturday, Oct 23 for the general public from 10 am to 4 pm; and on Sunday, Oct. 24th the Bag Sale from noon to 2 PM. Fill your Friends of the Public Library bag for $5 or purchase one at the sale and fill it for $10. Masks are mandatory and books and tables are spaced out for social distancing. Come and find your winter reading!

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten. To learn more please go to: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/every-child-matters/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Beyond the Legal Limit – Pat Henman (363.12514092)

Cook Once Dinner Fix – Joy Cassy Garcia (641.555)

Antoni Let’s Do Dinner – Antoni Porowski (641.512)

Hikes & Outings of South Central Ontario (917.1304)

Authentically, Uniquely You – Joyce Meyer (248.4)

On Opium – Carlyn Zwarenstein (362.293)

Humane – Samuel Moyn (341.6)

Nirjutit Imanni: Edible Animals of the Sea – Nunavut Arctic College (641.592971)

Conquering the Pacific – Andres Resendez (959.901092)

The Perfect Day to Boss Up – Rick Ross (650.1)

Indian in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (bio)

Mennonite Valley Girl – Carla Funk (bio)

Mellencamp – Paul Rees (bio)

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (fic)

Enemy at the Gates – Kyle Mills (fic)

Waiting for the Cyclone – Leesa Dean (fic)

August into Winter – Guy Vanderhaeghe (fic)

The New Kingdom – Wilbur Smith (fic)

High Stakes – Iris Johansen (mys)

Apples Never Fall – Liane Moriarty (mys)

Rock Paper Scissors – Alice Feeney (mys)