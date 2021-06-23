What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are still mandatory (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for June are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

The Summer Reading Club will be launching very, very soon. Please check our website, our Facebook page and the Library itself for more information.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Under Different Moons – Anthony Alan Shelton (709.6074)

Nothing Personal – Nancy Jo Sales (306.7302)

Agatha Christie Poirot – Mark Aldridge (823.9012092)

The Sack of Detroit – Kenneth Whyte (338.7)

We Are What We Eat – Alice Waters (641.013)

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream – Dean Jobb (364.152)

Humans – Brandon Stanton (779.2)

Unraveled: the Life and Death of a Garment – Maxine Bedat (338.47687)

American Daughter – Stephanie Thornton Plymale (bio)

The Photographer – Mary Dixie Carter (fic)

Two Old Men and a Baby – Hendrik Groen (fic)

Bonnie Jack – Ian Hamilton (fic)

Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (fic)

Ridgeline – Michael Punke (fic)

Our Woman in Moscow – Beatriz Williams (fic)

The Bombay Prince – Sujata Massey (mys)

Jackpot – Stuart Woods (mys)

Unfinished Business – J.A. Jance (mys)

The Blacktongue Thief – Christopher Buehlman (sci fic)