What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are still mandatory (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for June are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Kimerer (305.579)

Do Something for Nothing – Joshua Coombes (362.592)

Badvertising – Jim Morris (659.1)

The Menopause Manifesto – Jen Gunter (612.665)

Evolution Gone Wrong – Alex Bezzerides (612)

Remote, Inc. – Robert C. Pozen (658.3123)

Cook, Eat, Repeat – Nigella Lawson (641.5)

Man and Dog Through Newfoundland Wilderness – Justin Barbour (917.18)

The Anthropocene Reviewed – John Green (814.6)

On the House – John Boehner (bio)

More Than Love – Natasha Gregson Wagner (bio)

Always Pack a Candle – Marion Crook (bio)

Madam – Phoebe Wynne (fic)

The Guncle – Steven Rowley (fic)

The Siren – Katherine St. John (fic)

Arctic Storm Rising – Dale Brown (fic)

Hidden – Fern Michaels (fic)

Legacy – Nora Roberts (fic)

The Creak on the Stairs – Eva Bjorg Aegisdottir (mys)

The Prodigal Daughter – Mette Ivie Harrison (mys)

The Midnight Bargain – C.L. Polk (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Power of Style – Christian Allaire (ya 391)

Zara Hossain is Here – Sabina Khan (ya fic)

Thrive – Kenneth Oppel (ya fic)

Yolk – Mary H.K. Choi (ya fic)

The Sea-Ringed World – Maria Garcia Esperon (j 398.207)

InvestiGators: Off the Hook – John Patrick Green (j fic)

The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy – Mary Winn Heider (j fic)