What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for May are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Next Everest – Jim Davidson (796.522095)

The Unfit Heiress – Audrey Clare Farley (362.198)

How to Be Human: An Autistic Man’s Guide to Life – Jory Fleming (bio)

Our Darkest Night – Jennifer Robson (fic)

The Last Night in London – Karen White (fic)

Six Weeks to Live – Catherine McKenzie (fic)

House Standoff – Mike Lawson (mys)

Ocean Prey – John Sandford (mys)

Turn a Blind Eye – Jeffrey Archer (mys)

A Lethal Lesson – Iona Whishaw (mys)

A Gambling Man – David Baldacci (mys)