What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for March are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

February is international LOVE YOUR LIBRARY month. Please send us a note on why you “love your library,” or write on one of the hearts we have available at the Welcome Desk.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Great Courses: Learning French (448.3421)

Great Courses: Learning German (438.22421)

Fossil Men – Kermit Pattison (599.938)

Just Eat – Barry Eastabrook (613.25)

Post Corona – Scott Galloway (330.973)

A Good War – Seth Klein (338.927091)

Intimate Integration – Allyson D. Stevenson (362.734089)

Everything Trump Touches Dies – Rick Wilson (973.933)

A Life on Our Planet – David Attenborough (508)

Shamanic Mysteries of Peru – Vera Lopez (299.8114)

India: Continuity and Change in the 21st Century – John Harriss (954.053)

Planetology – Annie Botticelli (133.53)

Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates – Nora Harlow (635.95)

A Promised Land – Barack Obama (bio)

Call the Vet — Bruce Fogle (bio)

The Princess Spy – Larry Loftis (bio)

The Coffee Corner – Amy Clipston (fic)

The Noble Path – Peter May (fic)

Bridgerton: the Duke and I – Julia Quinn (fic)

Forgive Me – Susan Lewis (fic)

Peach Blossom Paradise – Ge Fei (fic)

The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah (fic)

Outlawed – Anna North (fic)

The Children’s Blizzard – Melanie Benjamin (fic)

A Bright Ray of Darkness – Ethan Hawke (fic)

Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Exile – Joshua Hood (fic)

The Nature of Fragile Things – Susan Meissner (fic)

The Power Couple – Alex Berenson (fic)

The Mercenary – Paul Vidich (fic)

Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman (mys)

The Paradise Affair – Bill Pronzini (mys)

Girl A – Abigail Dean (mys)

The Sanatorium – Sarah Pearse (mys)

The Way Back (DVD)

The Blacklist: Season 7 (DVD)

The Sandhamn Murders: Volume 2 (DVD)

Orange is the New Black: Season 7 (DVD)

Apollo 11 (DVD)

Kingdom of the Mummies (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Sergeant Reckless – Patricia McCormick (j 951.904)

I Care About My Growing Brain – Liz Lennon (j 155.413)

Charles Darwin – Maria Vegara (j bio)