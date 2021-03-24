At the Cranbrook Public Library

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for March are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

February is international LOVE YOUR LIBRARY month. Please send us a note on why you “love your library,” or write on one of the hearts we have available at the Welcome Desk.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Great Courses: Learning French (448.3421)

Great Courses: Learning German (438.22421)

Fossil Men – Kermit Pattison (599.938)

Just Eat – Barry Eastabrook (613.25)

Post Corona – Scott Galloway (330.973)

A Good War – Seth Klein (338.927091)

Intimate Integration – Allyson D. Stevenson (362.734089)

Everything Trump Touches Dies – Rick Wilson (973.933)

A Life on Our Planet – David Attenborough (508)

Shamanic Mysteries of Peru – Vera Lopez (299.8114)

India: Continuity and Change in the 21st Century – John Harriss (954.053)

Planetology – Annie Botticelli (133.53)

Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates – Nora Harlow (635.95)

A Promised Land – Barack Obama (bio)

Call the Vet — Bruce Fogle (bio)

The Princess Spy – Larry Loftis (bio)

The Coffee Corner – Amy Clipston (fic)

The Noble Path – Peter May (fic)

Bridgerton: the Duke and I – Julia Quinn (fic)

Forgive Me – Susan Lewis (fic)

Peach Blossom Paradise – Ge Fei (fic)

The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah (fic)

Outlawed – Anna North (fic)

The Children’s Blizzard – Melanie Benjamin (fic)

A Bright Ray of Darkness – Ethan Hawke (fic)

Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Exile – Joshua Hood (fic)

The Nature of Fragile Things – Susan Meissner (fic)

The Power Couple – Alex Berenson (fic)

The Mercenary – Paul Vidich (fic)

Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman (mys)

The Paradise Affair – Bill Pronzini (mys)

Girl A – Abigail Dean (mys)

The Sanatorium – Sarah Pearse (mys)

The Way Back (DVD)

The Blacklist: Season 7 (DVD)

The Sandhamn Murders: Volume 2 (DVD)

Orange is the New Black: Season 7 (DVD)

Apollo 11 (DVD)

Kingdom of the Mummies (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Sergeant Reckless – Patricia McCormick (j 951.904)

I Care About My Growing Brain – Liz Lennon (j 155.413)

Charles Darwin – Maria Vegara (j bio)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon
Next story
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Just Posted

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Ryan Donald, the head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks, demonstrates a drill during an on-ice session at the Memorial Arena during training camp last fall. Trevor Crawley photo.
BCHL schedule is out, Bucks to play 20 games

BCHL clubs will play 160 games over a five-week span in pod cities across the province

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
‘Climate change is real,’ says Conservative Kootenay-Columbia MP

Rob Morrison responds to criticism of membership vote removing climate change from policy resolution

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

White Rock’s Dal Fleischer riding his unicycle in Mexico. Fleischer as part of a miniature circus school for children in the country. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Next goal is the circumference of the moon, says Dal Fleischer

Ogopogo statue at Paul's Tomb in Kelowna photo: Youtube screenshot from colintube1
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

City of Vernon had held the copyright since 1956

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read