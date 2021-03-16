At the library

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for March are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Managing Remote Staff – Lin Grensing-Pophal (658.302)

The 4% Fix – Karma Brown (640.43)

Plant Partners – Jessica Walliser (635)

Breath – James Nestor (613.192)

Boro & Sashiko – Shannon Mullet-Bowlsby (746.46041)

The End of Mental Illness – Daniel G. Amen (616.89)

Breath Taking – Michael J. Stephen (612.24)

Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes – Ira Rosen (070.165)

Revolt – Nadav Eyal (327.1)

Mutualism – Sarah Horowitz (334)

Friends and Enemies – Barbara Amiel (bio)

The Russian Cage – Charlaine Harris (fic)

Calder Brand – Janet Daily (fic)

The Kitchen Front – Jennifer Ryan (fic)

The Echo Wife – Sarah Gailey (fic)

Return of the Trickster – Eden Robinson (fic)

Sparks Like Stars – Nadia Hashimi (fic)

The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah (fic)

American Traitor – Brad Taylor (fic)

The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (fic)

The Forever Girl – Jill Shalvis (fic)

Dangerous Women – Hope Adams (mys)

The Kaiser’s Web – Steve Berry (mys)

Finlay Donovan is Killing It – Elle Cosimano (mys)

Dark Sky – C.J. Box (mys)

Margaret Truman’s Murder on the Metro – Jon Land (mys)

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder – Joanne Fluke (mys)

Schitt$ Creek: Complete Series (DVD)

The King of Staten Island (DVD)

Agatha Christie: Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie (DVD)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (DVD)

Keeping Faith: Season 2 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

The Underground Railroad – Rachel Seigel (j 973.7155)

You Can Persevere: Quit or Keeping Going – Connie Colwell Miller (j 179.9)

You Can Use Money Wisely: Spend or Save – Connie Colwell Miller (j 332.4)

Hair – Marilyn Singer (591.47)

Creating Digital Videos – Amber Lovett (j 777)

Recording Podcasts – Kristin Fontichiaro (j 302.234)

Clean Water in Infographics – Renae Gilles (j 363.7394)

Pollution in Infographics – Alexander Lowe (j 363.7394)

Renewable Energy in Infographics – Alexander Lowe (j 363.7394)

The Unofficial Guide to Minecraft Redstone – Linda Zajac (794.8)

