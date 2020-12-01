What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

What's happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now.

Library hours for December are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Following the Good River: the Life and Times of Wa’xaid – Briony Penn (971.00497)

Captain Cook Rediscovered – David L. Nicandri (910.911)

The Mind-Body Cure – Bal Pawa (155.9042)

Stories of Ice – Lynn Martel (551.3120971)

Paradise Won – Elizabeth May (333.780971)

Devotions – Mary Oliver (811.54)

All That Glitters – Danielle Steel (fic)

Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon – Marc Cameron (fic)

Light Changes Everything – Nancy E. Turner (fic)

Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (fic)

Marauder – Clive Cussler (fic)

V2—Robert Harris (fic)

The Sea Gate – Jane Johnson (fic)

Head Wounds – Michael McGarrity (mys)

Daylight – David Baldacci (mys)

Rhythm of War – Brandon Sanderson (sci fi)

What's happening at the Cranbrook Public Library
