What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours for November are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Please note the Library will be closed on November 11th for Remembrance Day

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Magdalena: River of Dreams – Wade Davis (986.1)

A Peculiar Indifference – Elliot Currie (305.800973)

We The North: 25 Years of the Toronto Raptors – Doug Smith (796.323)

Right/Wrong: How Technology Transforms Our Ethics – Juan Enriquez (170)

Basic Income for Canadians – Evelyn L. Forget (362.5)

Fast Asleep – Michael Mosley (613.794)

The Wim Hof Method – Wim Hof (158)

The Company: The Rise and Fall of the Hudson’s Bay Company (971.01)

If I Knew Then – Jan Arden (bio)

Here We Are – Graham Swift (fic)

The Cold Millions – Jess Walter (fic)

Truly, Madly, Deeply – Karen Kingsbury (fic)

The Noel Letters – Richard Paul Evans (fic)

Elsewhere – Dean Koontz (fic)

Troubles in Paradise – Elin Hilderbrand (fic)

Love Your Life – Sophie Kinsella (fic)

The Forgotten Daughter – Joanna Goodman (fic)

The Silence – Kendra Elliot (mys)

A Christmas Resolution – Anne Perry (mys)

Shakeup – Stuart Woods (mys)

House of Correction – Nicci French (mys)

You Betrayed Me – Lisa Jackson (mys)

The Sentinel – Lee Child (mys)

Hidden in Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer (mys)

Still Life – Val McDermid (mys)

The Last Druid – Terry Brooks (sci fic)

To Hold Up The Sky – Cixin Liu (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

If We Were Gone – John Coy (j 304.2)

Anybody’s Game – Heather Lang (j 796.357092)

Eye by Eye: Comparing How Animals See – Sara Levine (j 573.88)

What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library
