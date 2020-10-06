What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 30 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours are:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up will be available:

3:20 to 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

10:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday;

9:40 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Black Spartacus – Sudhir Hazareesingh (972.94)

The Hype Machine – Sinan Aral (330.4833)

Blood and Oil – Bradley Hope (953.8054)

Ancient Bones – Madelaine Bohme (599.9)

Dying for an iPhone – Jenny Chan (331.2560951)

Anti-Vaxxers: How to Challenge of Misinformation Movement (614.47)

A Test of Will – Warren McDonald (bio)

Through the Garden – Lorna Crozier (bio)

The Evening and the Morning – Ken Follett (fic)

Noopiming — Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (fic)

The Big Door Prize – M.O. Walsh (fic)

Before the Crown – Flora Harding (fic)

The Abstainer – Ian McGuire (fic)

Call of the Raven – Wilbur smith (fic)

Atomic Love – Jennie Fields (fic)

Someone to Romance – Mary Balogh (fic)

Squeeze Me – Carl Hiaasen (mys)

The Aosawa Murders – Riku Onda (mys)

A Question of Betrayal – Anne Perry (mys)

The Unlocking Season – Gail Bowen (mys)

The Killings at Kingfisher Hill – Sophie Hannah (mys)

Shadows in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars – Christopher Paolini (sci fic)

The Trouble with Peace – Joe Abercrombie (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Light in Hidden Places – Sharon Cameron (ya fic)

Words on Bathroom Walls – Julia Walton (ya fic)

Painting School – Tany Emelyanova (j 751.4)

Video Game Creators – Alejandro Arbona (j 794.8)

Do Frogs Drink Hot Chocolate? – Etta Kaner (571.761)

Can You See Me – Libby Scott (j fic)

Big Game Jitters – L.M. Nicodemo (j fic)

Focused – Alyson Gerber (j fic)

Show Me A Sign (j fic)

