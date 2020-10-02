What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Cranbrook Public Library is now open to the public

By Mike Selby

Exciting news! The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours). We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 30 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours for September are:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Library curb side pick-up will be available:

3:20 to 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

10:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday;

9:40 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Story times are also posted every day on our Cranbrook Public Library Facebook page.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Forever Terry: A Legacy in Letters – Darrel Fox (362.19699)

Gun Digest 2021 (683.4)

Children of Ash and Elm – Neil Price (948.022)

How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps – Ben Shapiro (320.973)

Head, Hand, Heart – David Goodhart (331)

After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens – Eric Wagner (577.09797)

The Tech Solution – Shimi Kang (649.1)

See What You Made Me Do – Jess Hill (362.82)

Compromised – Peter Strzok (324.973)

Think Like A Monk – Jay Shetty (158.1)

Love and Money: Conversations to Have Before You Get Married (332.0240086)

The Answer Is – Alex Trebek (bio)

The Finder – Will Ferguson (fic)

The Last Great Road Bum – Hector Tobar (fic)

Petra – Shaena Lambert (fic)

Atomic Love – Jennie Fields (fic)

Waiting On A Cowboy – Jennifer Ryan (fic)

One By One – Ruth Ware (mys)

Fair Warning – Michael Connelly (mys)

The Mountains Wild – Sarah Stewart Taylor (mys)

A Killing Frost – Seanan McGuire (sci fic)

The Space Between Worlds – Micaiah Johnson (sci fic)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

The Bug Girl – Sophia Spencer (j 595.7)

We Are Power – Todd Hasak-Lowry (j 303.6)

Her Fearless Run – Kim Chaffee (j bio)

I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark (j bio)