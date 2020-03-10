What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about the colour Green! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Ancestry.ca Library Edition— provides genealogical and historical research capabilities. With more than 5 billion names in over 4,600 databases, includes census, military, court, land, and probate records; vital and church records; directories; and passenger lists. While you have to be in the Library to use it, this is a fantastic and popular resource.

On display this month are the stunning watercolour and oil paintings of Bob Wardle.

