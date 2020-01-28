What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

In ‘God Save the Queens,’ Kathy Iandoli profiles the most successful women in Hip Hop Music.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Pajamas! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Friends of the library are preparing for their “Winter Madness Sale” which will be in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. This is the solution for you to pass the time on those cold winter days. This sale has everything – books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, records, audiobooks, puzzles, games. There will also be a good selection of cake pans as well as crafting supplies for Scrapbooking.

This year’s sale will be on Thursday, Feb. 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm for Friends members only. And on Friday & Saturday, Feb. 7th and 8th for the public from 9 am to 4 pm.

Donations for this sale are most welcome. We accept magazines (published within the last two years) as well as books, Cds, DVDs, Audiobooks, games and puzzles of all ages. Items in good condition are appreciated. We can’t accept encyclopedia set, textbooks, or Condensed Readers Digest books. Please bring items to the circulation desk in the library. For info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

On display this month are the stunning acrylic and watercolour paintings of India Sherret and Ann Holtby Jones (yes, that India Sherret).

Adult Newly Acquired:

Rumours of Glory: Impressions in Paintings and Words – Sharon Grace Routley (749.11)

The Responsibility Ethic – Adam Kreek (650.1)

Good Habits, Bad Habits – Wendy Wood (152.33)

For Small Creatures Such As We – Sasha Sagan (390.0973)

God Save the Queens – Kathy Iandoli (782.421649)

The End of Old Age – Marc E. Agronin (612.67)

Enjoy Eating Healthy With ActiFry (641.77)

Dancing with Bees – Brigit Strawbridge Howard (595.799)

The Keto Diet – Leanne Vogel (641.56383)

Keto Essentials – Vanessa Spina (613.2833)

The Wild Coasts of Canada – Scott Forsyth (779.092)

Modern Colored Pencil – Chelsea Ward (741.24)

Complete English All-In-One for ESL Leaners (428.24)

The Whole30 Friends and Family – Melissa Hartwig Urban (641.568)

The Big Book of Secrets (031.02)

Being a Bird in North America, North of Mexico – Robert Alvo (598.097)

Forever and Ever, Amen – Randy Travis (bio)

Ian McTaggart-Cowan (bio)

The Mister – E. L. James (fic)

Marley – Jon Clinch (fic)

Quantum – Patricia Cornwell (fic)

Mountains of Grace – Kelly Irvin (fic)

To the Land of Long Lost Friends – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Kopp Sisters on the March – Amy Stewart (mys)

Takes One to Know One – Susan Isaacs (mys)

Stealth – Stuart Woods (mys)

A House of Ghosts – W.C. Ryan (mys)

Jar of Hearts – Jennifer Hillier (mys)

A Dance of Cranes – Steve Burrows (mys)

The Poison Garden – A.J. Banner (mys)

Empire of Sand – Tasha Suri (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Ghosts of the Shadow Market – Cassandra Clare (ya fic)