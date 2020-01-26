What’s On At The Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Novelist and travel writer Paul Theroux describes his journey as he drove the entire length of the US / Mexico border in his latest book ‘On The Plain of Snakes.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Dancing! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Friends of the library are preparing for their “Winter Madness Sale” which will be in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. This is the solution for you to pass the time on those cold winter days. This sale has everything – books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, records, audiobooks, puzzles, games. There will also be a good selection of cake pans as well as crafting supplies for Scrapbooking.

This year’s sale will be on Thursday, Feb. 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm for Friends members only. And on Friday & Saturday, Feb. 7th and 8th for the public.

Donations for this sale are most welcome. We accept magazines (published within the last two years) as well as books, Cds, DVDs, Audiobooks, games and puzzles of all ages. Items in good condition are appreciated. We can’t accept encyclopedia set, textbooks, or Condensed Readers Digest books. Please bring items to the circulation desk in the library. For info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

On display this month are the stunning acrylic and watercolour paintings of India Sherret and Ann Holtby Jones (yes, that India Sherret).

Adult Newly Acquired:

Tawaw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane Chartrand (641.59297)

Emily Carr: Fresh Seeing—French Modernism and the West Coast (759.11)

On the Plain of Snakes – Paul Theroux (917.204)

British Columbia Probate and Estate Administration Practice Manual (346.711052)

The Nature of Life and Death – Patricia Wiltshire (363.25092)

Outgrowing God – Richard Dawkins (211.8)

One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow – Olivia Hawker (fic)

The Nugget – P.T. Deutermann (fic)

The Spotted Dog – Kerry Greenwood (mys)

Warrior of the Altaii – Robert Jordan (sci fic)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 12 (DVD)

The Blacklist: Season 6 (DVD)

Star Trek Discovery: Season 2 (DVD)

It & It Chapter Two (DVD)