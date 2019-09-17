What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Finding herself kidnapped by a strange race of aliens, a homeless woman finds herself the key to protecting humans in an inter-species war in Timothy Zahn’s latest novel ‘Knight.’

Jose Luis Carballido describes his discovery of the world’s largest dinosaur, as well as the difficulty he and his team had in assembling it in a giant warehouse in the brightly illustrated book ‘Titanosaur.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Friends & Sharing! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come to the “Harvest Book Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library at the Manual Training School, adjacent to the Library. Thursday, Oct. 3 is Membership Day. Your $10 membership can be purchased at the door. Time is 4 – 8 pm. Fri/Sat, Oct 4 & 5 everyone is welcome from 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, Oct. 6th is the Bag Sale from noon to 3 pm. Fill your Friends of the Public Library bag for $5 or purchase one at the sale and fill it for $10. Only theses bags can be used.

Donations of books, CDs, & DVDs, in good condition, can be given at the Circulation Desk in the Library anytime. No encyclopedias, or Condensed Readers Digests or textbooks.

Call Marilyn for info 250-489-6254.

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is Heather Buhler’s incredible collection of “Wings and Strings”—a celebration of birds in music.

