What’s on at the Cranbrook Library

Mike Selby

‘Watch Your Tongue’ has author Mark Abley exploring everyday saying and idioms, and what their frequent use says about us.

With the help of her father, preteen Emma Biggs illustrates how young people can start and grow their very own garden in ‘Gardening with Emma.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Mothers! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the fantastic outdoor paintings of Yoki Prints, courtesy of Jurgen Flemming.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Designer Dogs – Madeline Bernstein (636.71)

Vegan Recipes from Spain – Gonzalo Baro (641.5636)

Ground Rules – Kate Frey (635)

Potlatch as Pedagogy – Sara Florence Davidson (971.10049)

Watch Your Tongue – Mark Abley (428)

Infinite Powers – Steven Strogatz (515)

The Flower Garden – Clare Foster (635.9)

The Big Book of Nature Activities – Jacob Rodenburg (508)

The Adoptee’s Guide to DNA Testing – Tamar Weinberg (929.1072)

Spy School – Denis Bukin (153.14)

How Fascism Works – Jason Stanley (321.94)

If, Then – Kate Hope Day (fic)

The Book of Dreams – Nina George (fic)

Someone Knows – Lisa Scottoline (fic)

Lost Roses – Martha Hall Kelly (fic)

Hummingbird – Devin Krukoff (fic)

Me for You – Lolly Winston (fic)

The Bird King – G. Willow Wilson (fic)

Unforgettable You – Brenda Novak (fic)

The Turn of Midnight – Minette Walters (fic)

Black Souls — Gioacchino Criaco (mys)

The Perfect Alibi – Phillip Margolin (mys)

The Last Woman in the Forest – Diane Les Becquets (mys)

A Lethal Legacy – Heather Graham (mys)

The House With A Clock In Its Walls (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Stars Below – David Baldacci (ya fic)

Gardening with Emma – Emma Biggs (j 635)

The 12 Biggest Breakthroughs in Communication Technology (j 621.382)

Canadian Structures and Sustainability – James Bow (j 720.47097)

Canadian Energy Technology – James Bow (j 333.7909)

Canadian Air and Flight Technology – Tara Nykyforiak (629.133)

Prince Harry & Megan – Jill Sherman (j 941.0860922)

Swallow’s Dance – Wendy Orr (j fic)

Blood and Bone – Erin Hunter (j fic)

Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment – James Patterson (j fic)

Planes with Brains (j DVD)

May I Pet Your Dog (j DVD)