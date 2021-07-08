What’s on at Cranbrook Arts in July

Pictured is ‘Almost Home’ by Joan Wilson. Wilson is the featured artist for the month of July at Cranbrook Arts’ Baker Street location. (Joan Wilson file)

Cranbrook Arts is pleased to present July’s featured artist, Joan Wilson, at their Baker Street gallery and gift shop.

Wilson is an East Kootenay based artist with experience in various art forms including fibre arts, sketching, watercolours, acrylic, gouache, pastel and oil.

“The mountains and their forests have always called to me; that is where I find peace, tranquility and inspiration,” Wilson said. “My artwork reflects snippets of nature that I find around me, often tweaked with a bit of whimsical imagination.”

She adds that she enjoys the entire learning process involved with art, and is always looking for new ways to express her imagination and satisfaction when she completes a challenging project.

Wilson’s work will be on display at 1013 Baker Street for the entire month of June.

Over at Cranbrook Arts’ second location, 1401 5th St N, the Kootenay’s Best exhibit continues to run until Labour Day weekend. The exhibit features over 50 artists from across the Kootenays and runs on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays.

Those who are looking to get their kids involved in art programming can now sign up for children’s art camps, which are being held at 1401 until the end of August.

Kids will explore various forms of art from pottery and drawing to drama and nature-based activities. Camps run Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and are intended for ages six to 12.

For more information on both exhibits, summer camps, and other various programming at Cranbrook Arts, visit their Facebook page or website at www.cranbrookarts.com.