What’s on at Cranbrook Arts for the month of October

Pictured is one of many inspiring images by Tracey Halladay that will be on display for the month of October at the 1401 gallery. (Submitted file)

For The Townsman

Ethereal images from Elkford photographer Tracey Halladay will be on display in the Cranbrook Arts 1401 Gallery for the month of October.

The exhibit opens Friday, Oct. 7 with a reception from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. From then on, opening hours will be every Friday 12:30 – 4:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., until the end of the month.

Tracey Halladay has battled major health issues in the last few years but that hasn’t stopped this courageous woman from following her dreams – turning to professional photography for inspiration and solace. She hikes in the mountains gathering up-close and personal images of wildlife. Her ‘Through the Mist’ black and white series of opposing dark and stormy, light and soothing images reflect some of the many emotions Tracey has grappled with over the last few years.

Tracey would like people to view this exhibit as a source of inspiration to never give up no matter what life throws at you. We hope to see many of you there.

Our second-annual Square Foot Show comes up in November. Get your entries in. We are also taking exhibit books for some months in 2023.

The Feature window artists for October at the 1013 Baker St. Shop are April Lund and Elaine McDonald.

Cranbrook Arts invites the public to check their webpage regularly, www.cranbrookarts.com, for classes. We do still have spaces in our Teen Art Masters class and the Home Schoolers class with Shyre. Late registrations are welcome.

Teresa Knight will be leading an Intuitive Art Journaling series of four classes ‘Connecting Images with Creative Writing’ beginning Oct. 12th .

How about the Make a Clay Purse series beginning October 14th? Many of you saw Karen’s eccentric purse and shoe collection in the pottery show. This is your chance to start your own collection.

Monster Mania classes for children in the Clay Time Studio has been moved to start in October. A new Intermediate Hand Building class begins October 28th.

Robert Kirk has moved his Carve a Wood Spirit Class to Oct 28th and 29th.

Monique has rescheduled her Starry Nightscape course until Oct 21 -22.

Make your own Christmas cards with Yvonne Vigne happens November 5th.

We welcomed Kristin Teetaert to the board at our recent Annual General Meeting.

Please send your questions or enquiries to cdac@cranbrookarts or programming@cranbrookarts, through our website or Facebook messenger.