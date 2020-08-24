What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Exciting news! The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 30 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours for the rest of the summer:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up will be available:

3:20 to 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

10:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday;

9:40 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Please note the province has suspended interlibrary loans at this time.

Storytimes are also posted everyday at 11:30 am on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

The Adult Summer Reading Club still has a few weeks left. Registration can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/app/190076381016644/?app_data=%7B%7D

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Mayo Clinic Guide to Self-Care – Cindy A. Kermott (613)

In Search of Almighty Voice – Bill Waiser (305.897)

When The World Feels Like A Scary Place – Abigail Gewirtz (155.4)

Trumpocalypse – David Frum (973.933)

The Double X Economy – Linda Scott (320.90082)

Stamped – Jason Reynolds (305.800973)

The Buddhist on Death Row – David Sheff (294.3092)

Dragonfire – Ted Bell (fic)

Cactus Jack – Brad Smith (fic)

Malorie: A Bird Box Novel – Josh Malerman (fic)

Love after Love – Ingrid Persaud (fic)

The Nemesis Manifesto – Eric Van Lustbader (fic)

Breathing Through The Wound – Victor del Arbol (fic)

The Book of Lost Names – Kristin Harmel (fic)

The Friendship List – Susan Mallery (fic)

Near Dark – Brad Thor (fic)

Turning Secrets – Brenda Chapman (mys)

I Saw Him die – Andrew Wilson (mys)

Handbook for Homicide – Lorna Barrett (mys)

The Geometry of Holding Hands – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Half Moon Bay – Jonathan Kellerman (mys)

Muzzled – David Rosenfelt (mys)

Shadows in Time – Julie McElwain (mys)

Or What You Wil – Jo Walton (sci fic)

Quantum Shadows – L.E. Modesitt (sci fic)

The Oppenheimer Alternative – Robert J. Sawyer (sci fic)

Queen of Storms – Raymond E. Feist (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Midnight Sun – Stephanie Meyer (ya fic)

The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein – Kiersten White (ya fic)

The Stone of Sorrow – Brooke Carter (ya fic)

Malamander – Thomas Taylor (j fic)

Kitty and the Sky Garden Adventures – Paula Harrison (ya fic)